Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite: FAIR PLAY MENARINI INTERNATIONAL AWARD, A MAGICAL NIGHT AT FIESOLE FOR THE GRAND FINALE

FLORENCE, Italy, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A finale to remember: the sporting legends delighted the packed terraces of the Roman Theatre in Fiesole, bringing the curtain down on the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award. Yesterday, the event dedicated to the values of ethics, loyalty, and respect, celebrated the winners of the 2024 edition at the awards ceremony, shining examples of fair play and sportsmanship in competition and in life.

Icons from the international stage were greeted by the applause of the spectators at the Roman Theatre. Starting with Samuel Eto'o, representing the very best of the world of football and the time-honoured glory of Cameroon and Fabio Cannavaro, captain of Italy's winning 2006 World Cup team. Alongside them, two legendary players for the Italian side: Ciro Ferrara, runner-up in the 2000 European Cup, and Giuseppe Dossena, hero of Italy's 1982 World Cup campaign in Spain. A line-up brought to a close by head coach, Cesare Prandelli, who led the Italian team to second place in the European Cup in 2012.

Among the outstanding athletes who graced the Fair Play Menarini red carpet were speed skating queen, Francesca Lollobrigida, triumphant at the 2018 European Championships, and sprinter, Ambra Sabatini, Italian flag bearer at the Paris Paralympics. Basketball was also proudly represented by Marco Belinelli, outstanding NBA player, while taking centre stage for volleyball was Gian Paolo Montali, former head coach of the Men's National volleyball team, twice European champions. Not forgetting, Roberto Rigali, silver medallist in Budapest in 2023 in the 4x100 relay, the rally and F1 icon, Cesare Fiorio, and multiple world heavyweight boxing champion, Clemente Russo. Lastly, sports journalism was honoured by Federico Buffa, the voice and face of great sporting events.

The Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, preceding them in the Hall of Fame, were there to hand over the awards. Among them the "Divina" Federica Pellegrini, winner of the 2022 edition and star guest of the event, together with hosts, Rachele Sangiuliano and Omar Schillaci, for the first edition of the Awards in partnership with Sky TG24. A recording of the awards ceremony will be broadcast on Sportitalia.

"It was an unforgettable edition, honouring a whole host of sporting legends - stated Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi, and Ennio Troiano, Members of the Board of the Fair Play Menarini Foundation - What that makes us most proud is the overwhelming participation of the public and the enthusiasm of the younger generations, which just go to show how the values of fair play are an integral part of our society. We will take away with us these emotions and look forward to unveiling the surprises at next year's Award".

Here is the list of the winners of the 28th Fair Play Menarini International Award:

SAMUEL ETO'O

MARCO BELINELLI

FEDERICO BUFFA

FABIO CANNAVARO

GIUSEPPE DOSSENA

CIRO FERRARA

CESARE FIORIO

FRANCESCA LOLLOBRIGIDA

GIAN PAOLO MONTALI

CESARE PRANDELLI

ROBERTO RIGALI

CLEMENTE RUSSO

AMBRA SABATINI

