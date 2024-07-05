Anzeige
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
05.07.24
08:04 Uhr
67,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,5067,0016:25
66,5067,0016:22
ACCESSWIRE
05.07.2024 16:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: Linking People, Purpose, and Profitability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Bhushan Sethi, partner in PwC's Strategy & consulting business and adjunct professor at NYU Stern School of Business, returns to the show alongside best-selling author and keynote speaker Stan Phelps. Stan, Bhushan, and co-host Mandi McReynolds discuss the significance of trust and transparency in employee engagement and the relationship between well-being and financial performance.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
