FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Sterling Investment Partners-backed Markon, a leading management consultancy that supports US federal government agencies, recently acquired ASEC. This strategic move underscores Markon's unwavering dedication to building a solid business platform focused on advancing customer missions. The acquisition reaffirms Markon's position as a trusted partner to federal agencies, particularly within the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense, in the critical areas of finance, program management, and systems engineering. ASEC will operate as an independent subsidiary until integration occurs in 2025.

Markon Strengthens Commitment to Government Missions with Acquisition of ASEC - Markon and ASEC logos

Ray Carney, CEO of Markon, expressed enthusiasm about the union, stating, "We're thrilled to welcome ASEC. This partnership brings together two organizations with shared values, culture, and exceptional talent, deeply dedicated to the important government missions we serve and the enrichment and well-being of our employees. This collaboration will deliver even greater value to our clients by leveraging broader and deeper expertise. We embark on this journey with a steadfast commitment to serving our clients with unmatched dedication."

Jeff Wallace, ASEC President and CEO, emphasized the partnership's significance: "ASEC's alliance with Markon fulfills our long-standing quest to partner with a company that mirrors our commitment to our client missions and the professional development of our people. Together, we will optimize operations and technical support for the good of our clients. This partnership brings clear synergy, with shared contracts and resources in the Intelligence sector bolstering our collective capabilities and competitive advantages."

The ASEC team brings a cadre of influential thought leaders and cleared personnel, boasting a 30-year track record of providing professional services support to the Intelligence Community. ASEC's focus areas - management, finance, systems engineering, cybersecurity, and software development - complement and align with Markon's core competencies, enhancing the company's capabilities to advance federal missions.

Markon's Chief Corporate Development Officer, Drew Thompson, noted, "This partnership signifies the expansion of our team and a fusion of like-minded cultures dedicated to client success. With this acquisition, Markon elevates our industry-leading service offerings to provide even greater support to our clients' critical missions. We look forward to forging ahead with renewed vigor and unwavering commitment."

