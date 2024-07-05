Organic Electronics Market Size to Grow USD 111870 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organic Electronics Market is Segmented by Type (Semiconductor, Conductive, Dielectric, Substrate, Others), by Application (Battery, Conductive Ink, Display, Sensor, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2030.

The global Organic Electronics market was valued at USD 38270 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 111870 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Organic Electronics Market:

The expanding use of organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs) in displays and lighting solutions, advances in materials science, and consumer desire for flexible and lightweight electronics are some of the major reasons propelling the organic electronics industry. Advancements in conductive polymers, tiny molecules, and organic semiconductors are improving device performance and opening up new applications in wearable technology, consumer electronics, and healthcare. Furthermore, as organic electronics frequently consume less energy and materials than conventional inorganic electronics, the industry gains from the increased focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable technology. The market for organic electronics is expanding due in part to encouraging regulatory frameworks and rising R&D spending.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ORGANIC ELECTRONICS MARKET

An important factor propelling the expansion of the organic electronics industry is the usage of organic semiconductors in displays. These materials make it possible to create cutting-edge display technologies like Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs), which outperform conventional displays in terms of color contrast, flexibility, and energy efficiency. The market is growing because there is a growing need for flexible, lightweight, and high-quality displays for consumer devices like TVs, tablets, and smartphones. Furthermore, the market for organic electronics is expanding at a faster rate due to the increasing use of OLED technology in a variety of applications, such as car displays and wearable technologies.

Since organic conductive materials retain their flexibility and lightweight characteristics while offering the electrical conductivity required for a variety of devices, they are critical to the growth of the organic electronics sector. Organic photovoltaics, organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), and flexible electronic circuits are just a few of the many uses for these materials. The creation of innovative and affordable conductive materials promotes the advancement of next-generation electrical gadgets. Utilizing the advantages of organic conductive materials, the growing consumer desire for flexible, wearable, and sustainable electronics is propelling the organic electronics market's notable expansion.

Because they improve the performance and act as an insulator for electronic devices, organic dielectrics are essential to the expansion of the organic electronics industry. These substances contribute to increased device lifetime and efficiency in organic photovoltaics, flexible displays, and organic field-effect transistors (OFETs). Organic dielectrics' special qualities-such as their flexibility, light weight, and suitability for low-cost manufacturing techniques-help to promote the creation of cutting-edge and environmentally friendly electronics. Organic dielectrics are playing a bigger role in the growth of the organic electronics market as the need for cutting-edge, environmentally friendly electronics keeps rising.

Because they make it possible to create flexible, lightweight, and affordable electronic components, organic conductive inks are a major factor in the expansion of the organic electronics sector. These inks provide notable benefits in terms of manufacturing efficiency and design flexibility and are utilized in a variety of applications, such as printed electronics, flexible displays, and smart fabrics. New possibilities for creative electrical devices arise from the ability to print electronic circuits and components directly onto a variety of surfaces. The market for organic electronics is expanding at a faster rate due to the increasing need for wearable electronics, smart packaging, and other applications that need flexible and sustainable solutions. These applications are driving the adoption of organic conductive inks.

The market for organic electronics is being driven in large part by the increasing popularity of wearable technologies. Smartwatches, health monitors, and fitness trackers are examples of wearable electronics that profit from the flexibility and low weight of organic electronics. These gadgets are becoming more and more popular among consumers as a convenient way to check their fitness and health. The market for organic electronics is being driven by the trend toward linked and tailored health solutions, which is driving demand for cutting-edge wearable electronics.

ORGANIC ELECTRONICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of its substantial investments in research and development as well as its sophisticated technical infrastructure, North America leads the world market for organic electronics. The existence of significant electronics corporations and educational establishments stimulates creativity and the uptake of organic electronics. The robust consumer electronics industry in the area, especially in the US, fosters the expansion of organic photovoltaics (OPVs) and organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). Government financing and initiatives for sustainable technology also play a part in the market's growth in North America.

Key Players:

BASF AG

Evonik

H.C. Starck

Bayer Materialscience AG

DowDuPont

KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N V

LG Display

Novaled AG

Samsung Display

Sony Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Universal Display Corporation

AU Optronics Corporation

