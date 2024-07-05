Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 28, 2024:
- 36,135 shares
- €89,040.54 in cash
Transactions during the first half 2024:
BUY
183,582 shares
596,810.69 EUR
418 transactions
SELL
175,675 shares
580,167.80 EUR
384 transactions
For information, as of December 29th, 2023, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:
- 28,228 shares
- €106,617.89 in cash
For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:
- 4,404 shares
- €173,829.64 in cash
The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.
APPENDIX
BUY
SELL
ALMDT FP
Number of
Number of
Volumes in
Number of
Number of
Volumes in
Total
418
183,582
596,810.69
384
175,675
580,167.80
20240101
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20240102
1
1
4.93
4
2,021
9,963.53
20240103
3
1,152
5,606.73
1
1
4.91
20240104
4
2,021
9,536.25
1
1
4.85
20240105
4
1,941
8,715.45
1
1
4.65
20240108
3
1,211
5,287.50
1
1
4.50
20240109
1
1
4.38
1
1
4.38
20240110
1
1
4.31
1
1
4.31
20240111
1
1
4.34
4
2,321
10,305.74
20240112
1
1
4.44
3
1,841
8,235.24
20240115
4
2,131
9,099.24
2
2
8.88
20240116
3
1,265
5,296.93
1
1
4.29
20240117
4
1,931
7,897.60
1
1
4.20
20240118
2
98
390.30
5
2,791
11,879.44
20240119
3
1,371
5,410.46
1
1
4.06
20240122
2
861
3,375.20
2
149
596.00
20240123
3
1,281
4,978.32
1
1
3.92
20240124
4
1,841
7,050.70
1
1
3.90
20240125
3
951
3,587.47
1
1
3.87
20240126
1
1
3.85
5
3,541
13,878.65
20240129
2
681
2,710.44
1
1
4.04
20240130
1
1
4.05
4
2,141
8,795.65
20240131
1
1
4.11
2
741
3,082.51
20240201
3
1,341
5,434.19
1
1
4.19
20240202
4
1,427
5,601.12
2
26
106.08
20240205
3
1,281
4,858.03
1
1
3.83
20240206
3
1,001
3,749.15
1
1
3.75
20240207
2
511
1,941.88
2
2
7.76
20240208
2
501
1,883.76
1
1
3.76
20240209
3
570
2,149.87
2
2
7.65
20240212
1
1
3.86
6
4,131
16,264.86
20240213
1
1
4.14
5
3,221
13,541.14
20240214
3
1,057
4,454.42
1
1
4.34
20240215
1
1
4.29
1
1
4.29
20240216
4
1,351
5,579.45
1
1
4.25
20240219
6
2,225
8,773.48
2
2
8.32
20240220
4
1,211
4,739.80
1
1
4.00
20240221
4
1,171
4,443.30
1
1
3.90
20240222
2
481
1,818.19
3
1,489
5,765.79
20240223
1
1
3.82
2
1,021
3,900.22
20240226
2
541
2,044.98
8
4,992
20,059.74
20240227
2
641
2,512.80
4
2,381
9,591.00
20240228
4
1,581
6,156.02
2
2
8.04
20240229
6
2,901
10,694.09
1
1
3.89
20240301
6
2,741
9,541.82
1
1
3.62
20240304
6
2,523
8,128.45
2
991
3,418.95
20240305
3
1,111
3,459.13
2
1,031
3,319.73
20240306
2
591
1,867.56
1
1
3.16
20240307
1
1
3.18
1
1
3.18
20240308
1
1
3.15
4
2,821
9,049.95
20240311
4
1,521
4,723.62
2
2
6.44
20240312
3
1,191
3,598.69
2
792
2,471.01
20240313
4
1,461
4,367.47
2
566
1,754.57
20240314
5
2,041
5,752.27
1
1
2.87
20240315
1
1
2.91
5
3,911
11,660.71
20240318
7
3,415
9,870.56
8
4,119
11,901.46
20240319
2
91
262.10
3
2,211
6,593.70
20240320
3
1,441
4,094.94
2
2
5.88
20240321
4
1,761
4,876.88
2
2
5.76
20240322
5
3,191
8,527.92
1
1
2.72
20240325
2
43
114.38
8
5,025
14,111.58
20240326
5
2,074
5,744.65
1
1
2.87
20240327
4
1,701
4,540.35
1
1
2.75
20240328
6
3,131
7,836.25
1
1
2.65
20240329
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20240401
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20240402
1
1
2.50
4
3,071
7,786.90
20240403
4
1,721
4,234.94
1
1
2.54
20240404
3
1,301
3,214.48
1
1
2.48
20240405
4
1,571
3,803.09
1
1
2.49
20240408
3
1,211
2,871.01
4
3,201
7,924.41
20240409
1
1
2.38
16
12,177
31,300.07
20240410
5
3,041
7,885.50
1
1
2.70
20240411
3
1,241
3,236.90
16
10,042
28,474.64
20240412
5
3,099
10,009.52
14
6,886
24,161.66
20240415
6
3,831
14,045.30
5
1,931
7,645.90
20240416
2
691
2,418.54
5
1,739
6,292.66
20240417
4
2,270
8,251.53
7
2,428
9,005.93
20240418
6
3,994
13,540.95
1
1
3.57
20240419
3
1,621
5,381.72
4
1,841
6,384.72
20240422
6
3,710
12,167.84
5
1,789
6,106.92
20240423
4
1,901
6,397.41
1
1
3.41
20240424
4
1,861
6,039.53
1
1
3.33
20240425
1
1
3.30
2
841
2,775.30
20240426
15
9,536
28,216.11
5
2,907
8,800.46
20240429
17
10,155
27,758.62
4
1,359
3,937.66
20240430
9
3,332
8,740.48
1
1
2.70
20240501
0
0
0.00
0
0
0.00
20240502
1
1
2.64
6
5,097
13,722.64
20240503
1
1
2.70
9
7,881
22,378.10
20240506
2
364
1,055.67
7
4,320
13,256.57
20240507
2
781
2,452.42
4
2,291
7,441.42
20240508
4
1,544
4,788.70
3
822
2,663.28
20240509
3
1,521
4,656.76
2
37
116.92
20240510
4
1,841
5,532.44
1
1
3.04
20240513
4
1,791
5,210.34
1
1
2.94
20240514
3
1,361
3,921.75
1
1
2.95
20240515
2
701
1,990.84
8
5,453
16,727.96
20240516
3
1,431
4,467.00
2
881
2,836.80
20240517
4
1,579
5,431.08
13
8,873
30,618.96
20240520
4
2,091
6,953.04
5
2,421
8,471.64
20240521
4
2,011
7,009.18
1
1
3.58
20240522
1
1
3.85
11
6,261
24,104.85
20240523
1
1
3.48
6
2,241
8,101.08
20240524
3
1,871
6,871.13
1
1
3.73
20240527
4
2,261
8,151.94
5
1,961
7,411.94
20240528
1
|
1
3.60
5
2,001
7,362.00
20240529
4
2,411
8,596.03
1
1
3.63
20240530
1
1
3.52
7
2,701
9,702.32
20240531
4
2,381
8,632.26
1
1
3.66
20240603
3
1,801
6,415.22
4
1,531
5,646.62
20240604
4
2,271
8,006.20
1
1
3.60
20240605
5
3,151
10,332.77
1
1
3.37
20240606
2
961
3,017.62
2
721
2,321.62
20240607
3
1,534
4,732.96
2
731
2,324.58
20240610
3
1,751
5,430.80
2
27
86.40
20240611
4
2,141
6,434.06
1
1
3.06
20240612
3
1,671
4,848.60
4
2,281
6,907.40
20240613
3
1,252
3,717.00
2
851
2,604.06
20240614
5
2,861
8,296.31
1
1
2.96
20240617
4
1,961
5,553.64
1
1
2.84
20240618
1
1
2.92
4
2,651
7,749.32
20240619
4
1,951
5,715.02
3
2,051
6,280.62
20240620
4
1,981
5,763.74
1
1
2.94
20240621
4
1,921
5,435.28
1
1
2.88
20240624
2
821
2,216.78
5
3,601
10,155.78
20240625
2
2
5.64
4
2,541
7,440.42
20240626
1
1
2.96
2
891
2,637.36
20240627
2
921
2,689.32
1
1
2.92
20240628
6
4,021
11,088.06
1
1
2.86
