Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible, "Median" or "the Company") to TP ICAP (Europe), the following resources were listed in the liquidity account as of June 28, 2024:

36,135 shares

€89,040.54 in cash

Transactions during the first half 2024:

BUY 183,582 shares 596,810.69 EUR 418 transactions SELL 175,675 shares 580,167.80 EUR 384 transactions

For information, as of December 29th, 2023, the following resources were listed in the liquidity contract:

28,228 shares

€106,617.89 in cash

For information, as of May 4th, 2020, when the new liquidity contract was set up, the following resources were listed in the liquidity account:

4,404 shares

€173,829.64 in cash

The daily transaction table is provided in the appendix to this press release. TP ICAP (Europe) is authorized and regulated by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel (ACPR) and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

APPENDIX

BUY SELL ALMDT FP Number of

Transactions Number of

Shares Volumes in

EUR Number of

Transactions Number of

shares Volumes in

EUR Total 418 183,582 596,810.69 384 175,675 580,167.80 20240101 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20240102 1 1 4.93 4 2,021 9,963.53 20240103 3 1,152 5,606.73 1 1 4.91 20240104 4 2,021 9,536.25 1 1 4.85 20240105 4 1,941 8,715.45 1 1 4.65 20240108 3 1,211 5,287.50 1 1 4.50 20240109 1 1 4.38 1 1 4.38 20240110 1 1 4.31 1 1 4.31 20240111 1 1 4.34 4 2,321 10,305.74 20240112 1 1 4.44 3 1,841 8,235.24 20240115 4 2,131 9,099.24 2 2 8.88 20240116 3 1,265 5,296.93 1 1 4.29 20240117 4 1,931 7,897.60 1 1 4.20 20240118 2 98 390.30 5 2,791 11,879.44 20240119 3 1,371 5,410.46 1 1 4.06 20240122 2 861 3,375.20 2 149 596.00 20240123 3 1,281 4,978.32 1 1 3.92 20240124 4 1,841 7,050.70 1 1 3.90 20240125 3 951 3,587.47 1 1 3.87 20240126 1 1 3.85 5 3,541 13,878.65 20240129 2 681 2,710.44 1 1 4.04 20240130 1 1 4.05 4 2,141 8,795.65 20240131 1 1 4.11 2 741 3,082.51 20240201 3 1,341 5,434.19 1 1 4.19 20240202 4 1,427 5,601.12 2 26 106.08 20240205 3 1,281 4,858.03 1 1 3.83 20240206 3 1,001 3,749.15 1 1 3.75 20240207 2 511 1,941.88 2 2 7.76 20240208 2 501 1,883.76 1 1 3.76 20240209 3 570 2,149.87 2 2 7.65 20240212 1 1 3.86 6 4,131 16,264.86 20240213 1 1 4.14 5 3,221 13,541.14 20240214 3 1,057 4,454.42 1 1 4.34 20240215 1 1 4.29 1 1 4.29 20240216 4 1,351 5,579.45 1 1 4.25 20240219 6 2,225 8,773.48 2 2 8.32 20240220 4 1,211 4,739.80 1 1 4.00 20240221 4 1,171 4,443.30 1 1 3.90 20240222 2 481 1,818.19 3 1,489 5,765.79 20240223 1 1 3.82 2 1,021 3,900.22 20240226 2 541 2,044.98 8 4,992 20,059.74 20240227 2 641 2,512.80 4 2,381 9,591.00 20240228 4 1,581 6,156.02 2 2 8.04 20240229 6 2,901 10,694.09 1 1 3.89 20240301 6 2,741 9,541.82 1 1 3.62 20240304 6 2,523 8,128.45 2 991 3,418.95 20240305 3 1,111 3,459.13 2 1,031 3,319.73 20240306 2 591 1,867.56 1 1 3.16 20240307 1 1 3.18 1 1 3.18 20240308 1 1 3.15 4 2,821 9,049.95 20240311 4 1,521 4,723.62 2 2 6.44 20240312 3 1,191 3,598.69 2 792 2,471.01 20240313 4 1,461 4,367.47 2 566 1,754.57 20240314 5 2,041 5,752.27 1 1 2.87 20240315 1 1 2.91 5 3,911 11,660.71 20240318 7 3,415 9,870.56 8 4,119 11,901.46 20240319 2 91 262.10 3 2,211 6,593.70 20240320 3 1,441 4,094.94 2 2 5.88 20240321 4 1,761 4,876.88 2 2 5.76 20240322 5 3,191 8,527.92 1 1 2.72 20240325 2 43 114.38 8 5,025 14,111.58 20240326 5 2,074 5,744.65 1 1 2.87 20240327 4 1,701 4,540.35 1 1 2.75 20240328 6 3,131 7,836.25 1 1 2.65 20240329 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20240401 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20240402 1 1 2.50 4 3,071 7,786.90 20240403 4 1,721 4,234.94 1 1 2.54 20240404 3 1,301 3,214.48 1 1 2.48 20240405 4 1,571 3,803.09 1 1 2.49 20240408 3 1,211 2,871.01 4 3,201 7,924.41 20240409 1 1 2.38 16 12,177 31,300.07 20240410 5 3,041 7,885.50 1 1 2.70 20240411 3 1,241 3,236.90 16 10,042 28,474.64 20240412 5 3,099 10,009.52 14 6,886 24,161.66 20240415 6 3,831 14,045.30 5 1,931 7,645.90 20240416 2 691 2,418.54 5 1,739 6,292.66 20240417 4 2,270 8,251.53 7 2,428 9,005.93 20240418 6 3,994 13,540.95 1 1 3.57 20240419 3 1,621 5,381.72 4 1,841 6,384.72 20240422 6 3,710 12,167.84 5 1,789 6,106.92 20240423 4 1,901 6,397.41 1 1 3.41 20240424 4 1,861 6,039.53 1 1 3.33 20240425 1 1 3.30 2 841 2,775.30 20240426 15 9,536 28,216.11 5 2,907 8,800.46 20240429 17 10,155 27,758.62 4 1,359 3,937.66 20240430 9 3,332 8,740.48 1 1 2.70 20240501 0 0 0.00 0 0 0.00 20240502 1 1 2.64 6 5,097 13,722.64 20240503 1 1 2.70 9 7,881 22,378.10 20240506 2 364 1,055.67 7 4,320 13,256.57 20240507 2 781 2,452.42 4 2,291 7,441.42 20240508 4 1,544 4,788.70 3 822 2,663.28 20240509 3 1,521 4,656.76 2 37 116.92 20240510 4 1,841 5,532.44 1 1 3.04 20240513 4 1,791 5,210.34 1 1 2.94 20240514 3 1,361 3,921.75 1 1 2.95 20240515 2 701 1,990.84 8 5,453 16,727.96 20240516 3 1,431 4,467.00 2 881 2,836.80 20240517 4 1,579 5,431.08 13 8,873 30,618.96 20240520 4 2,091 6,953.04 5 2,421 8,471.64 20240521 4 2,011 7,009.18 1 1 3.58 20240522 1 1 3.85 11 6,261 24,104.85 20240523 1 1 3.48 6 2,241 8,101.08 20240524 3 1,871 6,871.13 1 1 3.73 20240527 4 2,261 8,151.94 5 1,961 7,411.94 20240528 1 1 3.60 5 2,001 7,362.00 20240529 4 2,411 8,596.03 1 1 3.63 20240530 1 1 3.52 7 2,701 9,702.32 20240531 4 2,381 8,632.26 1 1 3.66 20240603 3 1,801 6,415.22 4 1,531 5,646.62 20240604 4 2,271 8,006.20 1 1 3.60 20240605 5 3,151 10,332.77 1 1 3.37 20240606 2 961 3,017.62 2 721 2,321.62 20240607 3 1,534 4,732.96 2 731 2,324.58 20240610 3 1,751 5,430.80 2 27 86.40 20240611 4 2,141 6,434.06 1 1 3.06 20240612 3 1,671 4,848.60 4 2,281 6,907.40 20240613 3 1,252 3,717.00 2 851 2,604.06 20240614 5 2,861 8,296.31 1 1 2.96 20240617 4 1,961 5,553.64 1 1 2.84 20240618 1 1 2.92 4 2,651 7,749.32 20240619 4 1,951 5,715.02 3 2,051 6,280.62 20240620 4 1,981 5,763.74 1 1 2.94 20240621 4 1,921 5,435.28 1 1 2.88 20240624 2 821 2,216.78 5 3,601 10,155.78 20240625 2 2 5.64 4 2,541 7,440.42 20240626 1 1 2.96 2 891 2,637.36 20240627 2 921 2,689.32 1 1 2.92 20240628 6 4,021 11,088.06 1 1 2.86

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240705163028/en/

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com