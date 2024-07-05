Kia America: Kia Announces Pricing For 2025 Soul

New for 2025 is a Soulmate Special Edition package

2025 Soul has a starting MSRP of only $20,290 1

IRVINE, Calif., July 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia's iconic Soul arrives for the 2025 model year ready to impress. The urban runabout continues with an attractive starting MSRP of under $21,000 1, which includes an extensive list of standard features, plus eight available collision avoidance and driver assist technologies2. Soul's standard 2.0L 4-cylinder powertrain also continues to deliver an EPA-estimated 35 MPG3 highway on the EX trim. New for 2025 is a Soulmate Special Edition package that elevates Soul's expressive design with an exclusive combination of features and style.

Continue Reading

MSRP (excludes $1,375 destination) 1 LX $20,290 S $22,790 GT-Line $23,890 EX $24,590

Major updates for model year 2025:

Soulmate Special Edition Exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels Umber interior color Two-tone roof Harman Kardon 4 premium audio Lower body cladding SynTex and Cloth seating



Click below for more information about the 2025 Soul:

Vehicle specifications, including fuel economy

Features and options

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The 2025 or newer EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems are not substitutes for safe driving, and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition.

4 Harman Kardon is a registered trademark of Harman International Industries, Incorporated.

SOURCE Kia America