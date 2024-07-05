ERM says it has launched offshore trials to test its Dolphyn Hydrogen process, while Southern California Gas (SoCalGas) and Evoloh have completed a joint research project on electrolyzer manufacturing process and anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyzer tech. ERM has launched offshore trials to test critical elements of its Dolphyn Hydrogen process. "Following six years of development, the trials are being conducted in a floating marine environment in Pembroke Port, South Wales," said the sustainability consultancy. The Dolphyn Hydrogen process combines electrolysis, desalination, and hydrogen ...

