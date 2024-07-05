Anzeige
Freitag, 05.07.2024
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.07.24
15:29 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,030
-2,52 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.07.2024 18:28 Uhr
199 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Jul-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
5 July 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               5 July 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      325,649 
Highest price paid per share:         103.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          100.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 102.1459p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 347,581,859 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (347,581,859) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      102.1459p                    325,649

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1                 103.00      09:09:30          00070528093TRLO0      XLON 
5776               103.00      09:50:45          00070529001TRLO0      XLON 
5754               103.00      09:50:45          00070529002TRLO0      XLON 
8352               103.00      09:50:45          00070529003TRLO0      XLON 
6390               103.00      09:50:45          00070529004TRLO0      XLON 
93260               102.50      10:02:42          00070529395TRLO0      XLON 
7020               102.50      10:04:57          00070529451TRLO0      XLON 
75000               102.50      10:07:13          00070529503TRLO0      XLON 
847                102.00      10:04:57          00070529452TRLO0      XLON 
5541               102.00      10:04:57          00070529457TRLO0      XLON 
6815               102.00      10:29:08          00070530158TRLO0      XLON 
5754               102.00      12:04:08          00070532606TRLO0      XLON 
6214               102.00      12:30:08          00070533009TRLO0      XLON 
6762               102.00      12:55:08          00070533606TRLO0      XLON 
3000               102.00      15:39:23          00070542205TRLO0      XLON 
3168               102.00      15:39:23          00070542206TRLO0      XLON 
4332               102.00      15:39:23          00070542207TRLO0      XLON 
3000               102.00      15:39:23          00070542208TRLO0      XLON 
643                102.00      15:39:23          00070542209TRLO0      XLON 
3000               102.00      15:39:23          00070542210TRLO0      XLON 
4593               102.00      15:39:23          00070542211TRLO0      XLON 
5716               101.50      13:02:19          00070533803TRLO0      XLON 
38                101.50      13:02:19          00070533804TRLO0      XLON 
6695               101.50      13:49:19          00070536049TRLO0      XLON 
2341               101.50      14:22:19          00070538312TRLO0      XLON 
4682               101.50      14:22:19          00070538313TRLO0      XLON 
3775               101.50      14:37:19          00070539188TRLO0      XLON 
2180               101.50      14:37:19          00070539189TRLO0      XLON 
826                101.50      15:18:33          00070541517TRLO0      XLON 
3090               101.50      15:18:33          00070541518TRLO0      XLON 
2751               101.50      15:18:33          00070541519TRLO0      XLON 
331                101.50      15:32:33          00070542009TRLO0      XLON 
331                101.50      15:32:33          00070542010TRLO0      XLON 
336                101.50      15:32:33          00070542011TRLO0      XLON 
5719               101.50      15:32:33          00070542012TRLO0      XLON 
11                101.50      15:32:33          00070542013TRLO0      XLON 
351                101.50      15:39:26          00070542213TRLO0      XLON 
6829               101.00      14:43:19          00070539401TRLO0      XLON 
5955               101.00      14:43:19          00070539402TRLO0      XLON 
5839               100.50      15:09:57          00070541091TRLO0      XLON 
4700               100.00      14:51:08          00070540096TRLO0      XLON 
399                100.00      14:51:16          00070540098TRLO0      XLON 
831                100.00      14:51:16          00070540099TRLO0      XLON 
6700               100.00      15:07:28          00070540899TRLO0      XLON 
1                 100.00      15:07:28          00070540900TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  332455 
EQS News ID:  1940819 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940819&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2024 11:55 ET (15:55 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
