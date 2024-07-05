Jubi Brands Launches Innovative Plant-Based Shots in Over 1000 Retail Stores Across the New York Tri-State Area

Introducing Jubi Brands: Redefining Natural Harmony with Kratom and Kava Shots

BEDFORD HILLS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Jubi Brands, a pioneering company in the botanical extracts sector, proudly announces the launch of its exciting new line of Plant-Based Shots. These innovative shots, designed to enhance energy, promote relaxation, and improve focus, are now available in over 1000 retail stores throughout the New York Tri-State Area.

Jubi Pina Colada

3 Bottles of Jubi Pina Colada

Each of Jubi Brands' Plant-Based Shots is crafted with premium ingredients to cater to various lifestyle needs. Whether consumers seek a natural boost of energy, a moment of calm and relaxation, or heightened focus for improved productivity, Jubi Brands offers a convenient and effective solution.

"We are thrilled to introduce our Plant-Based Shots to consumers across the New York Tri-State Area," said New York Founder and CEO of Jubi Brands. "Our commitment to quality and innovation drives us to create products that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our customers."

Located in Bedford Hills, NY, Jubi Brands prides itself on its dedication to health-conscious products that support overall well-being. By harnessing the power of plants, Jubi Brands aims to provide consumers with natural solutions that enhance their daily lives.

The Plant-Based Shots by Jubi Brands are now available at leading retailers in the New York Tri-State Area. For more information about Jubi Brands and its product offerings, please visit https://drinkjubi.com.

About Jubi Brands: Founded in Bedford Hills, NY, Jubi Brands is a forward-thinking company specializing in botanical herbal supplements. Dedicated to innovation and quality, Jubi Brands offers a range of Plant-Based Shots designed to enhance energy, relaxation, and focus for consumers seeking natural solutions.

Contact Information

Andy Moore

Marketing Manager

info@drinkjubi.com

855-289-5824

SOURCE: Jubi Brands LLC

