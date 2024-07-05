DHT SPACE: DHT's Bold Effort to Build an All-In-One Blockchain Solution for Crypto Enthusiasts Community

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Digital Hi Tech - DHT SPACE, a trailblazing innovator in blockchain technology, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking AGOLD Ecosystem. With a strong emphasis on accessibility, sustainability, and user empowerment, DHT SPACE is set to revolutionize the digital sphere by providing an all-in-one blockchain solution tailored for the crypto enthusiasts community and developers.

DHT's Bold Effort to Build an All-In-One Blockchain Solution for Crypto Enthusiasts Community

"In some ways, we are already living in the future. In others, we are mired in the past while adversaries surge ahead. Decades of global stability have allowed our technology advantage to erode while our brightest minds work on problems of convenience and entertainment," said Mr. Benjamin, PR Manager at Digital Hi Tech - DHT SPACE.

About DHT SPACE

DHT SPACE is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary ecosystem and ambitious roadmap, set to redefine the landscape of decentralized solutions. With a focus on building a comprehensive blockchain with a practical ecosystem-AGOLD ECOSYSTEM-DHT SPACE aims to democratize access to blockchain technology and empower individuals to take control of their digital lives.

DHT Ecosystem Overview

At the heart of DHT SPACE's initiative lies the DHT project, leveraging its own Layer2 Blockchain platform to create a fast, low-cost, and environmentally friendly ecosystem. DHT SPACE's primary objective is to popularize blockchain technology worldwide, shifting power away from financial elites and large corporations to empower every customer.

Key Features of the AGOLD Ecosystem:

DHT Points: A unique reward system integrated into the AGOLD platform, allowing users to earn points through various activities and transactions. These points can be converted into tangible benefits, increasing overall profits and enhancing user engagement.

DHT Wallet: A groundbreaking innovation designed to elevate engagement within the AGOLD ecosystem. This wallet offers seamless transactions, secure storage, and an integrated experience across all AGOLD platforms, ensuring both security and convenience.

AGOLD NFTs: Serving as unique identifiers, these NFTs leverage personal location data to create a dynamic and interactive network. By connecting users based on geographic proximity, AGOLD NFTs foster community engagement and enhance the overall user experience.

AGOLD Achievements: Designed to help users manage their rewards, bonuses, and benefits within the AGOLD ecosystem. Users can track and optimize their earned rewards, ensuring they maximize the benefits of their participation.

Tokenomics

DHT is the lifeblood of the ecosystem, rewarding those who hold and develop it. Strictly regulated and completely decentralized, DHT is managed by crypto audit agencies. Key details include:

Name: Digital - Hi Tech

Symbol: DHT

Total supply: 7,900,000,000 DHT

Algorithm: BEP20 (Will mainnet)

Status: Relinquished ownership

1 DHT = $0.007

Unlock 5% at TGE

Cliff: 6 Months

12 Months with the rate of 7.91%

Roadmap

DHT SPACE unveils a comprehensive roadmap outlining key milestones and initiatives aimed at propelling the ecosystem forward. From the establishment of development teams and the launch of mission-critical applications to the eventual IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, DHT SPACE is committed to continuous innovation and growth.

"We are thrilled to unveil Digital Hi Tech - DHT SPACE's transformative ecosystem and visionary roadmap," Mr. Benjamin continued. "With a steadfast commitment to innovation and user empowerment, we are poised to redefine the future of blockchain technology and drive positive change on a global scale."

For more information, visit https://dhtspace.tech/ and http://agold.social

Media Contact

Organization: DHT SPACE

Contact Person: Mr. Benjamin

Website: https://dhtspace.tech/

Email: social@dhtspace.tech

City: Canberra

Country: Australia

SOURCE: DHT SPACE

