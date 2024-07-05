Able Research Technology(AR Tech): Able Research Technology Secures MSB and EDGAR Licenses from the U.S. SEC

Recently, the high-tech company AR Tech (Able Research Technology) announced that it has successfully obtained the MSB (Money Services Business) and EDGAR (Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval) licenses from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This milestone achievement marks a significant step forward for AR Tech in the fields of asset management and financing.

Authority and Strict Regulation of the SEC

Established in 1934, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is an independent agency of the federal government responsible for regulating the securities markets, protecting investors, and ensuring market fairness, efficiency, and transparency. Known for its rigorous scrutiny and stringent regulatory standards, obtaining an SEC license signifies that a company has met extremely high standards of compliance and transparency.

The SEC's MSB license and EDGAR system are crucial components of the global financial market. The MSB license is primarily used to regulate companies engaged in money services, such as funds transfer, foreign exchange trading, and virtual currency transactions. The EDGAR system, on the other hand, is the SEC's electronic system for collecting, validating, and disseminating company filings, allowing the public to access various reports and statements submitted by companies.

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=able+research+technology&match=starts-with&filenum=&State=&Country=&SIC=&myowner=exclude&action=getcompany

Uses of MSB and EDGAR Licenses

Securing the MSB license means that AR Tech can legally conduct a wide range of financial services within the United States, including asset management and financing activities. These licenses are typically granted to companies involved in money transmission, remittances, foreign exchange trading, and virtual currency transactions. Specifically, holding an MSB license allows companies to operate as Pooled Investment Fund Interests, enabling them to pool investor funds for collective investment, thereby achieving greater scale in asset management and financing capabilities.

Additionally, the EDGAR system license enables AR Tech to efficiently submit and disclose company documents, ensuring that all financial and operational information is transparent and accessible to the public. This not only enhances the company's compliance but also increases investor trust.

Other Holders of Similar Licenses

Globally, only a few companies have obtained the SEC's MSB and EDGAR licenses, typically large financial institutions with high levels of compliance and transparency. For example, the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase holds similar licenses, allowing it to operate legally in the U.S. market and provide secure and reliable trading services. Other major financial services institutions, such as PayPal and Square, have also obtained similar licenses and engage in various financial activities.

Conclusion

AR Tech's successful acquisition of the MSB and EDGAR licenses from the U.S. SEC not only marks a significant advancement in financial services but also reinforces its leadership position in the high-tech industry. These licenses will enable AR Tech to offer more comprehensive financial services, meeting the diverse needs of the market and its customers. The SEC's stringent regulation and high standards ensure the authority and credibility of these licenses, providing additional assurance to investors and customers. This achievement undoubtedly lays a solid foundation for AR Tech's future growth.

About Able Researh Technology Ltd

Able Researh Technology Ltd offer advanced solutions designed to meet the distinctive requirements of financial organizations. Able Researh Technology Ltd specialise in strategic technology consulting, robust software development, Artificial Intelligence (Al)research and development, Artificial Intelligence (Al) deep learning, and cybersecurity.

In the business and financial world, having access to the latest technology can provide a competitive advantage. Efficient systems, data analytics, and advanced tools can enhance decision-making, streamline operations, and improve overall performance.

Media Contact

Organization: Able Research Technology (AR Tech)

Contact Person: Winston Armstrong

Website: https://www.ableresearchtech.com/

Email: marketing@ableresearchtech.com

City: Prague

Country: Czech Republic

SOURCE: Able Research Technology(AR Tech)

View the original press release on accesswire.com