Full Alliance Group, Inc. Congratulates Corinne Sanzone and Leslie DuRant of Our Clean Paws, Inc. on Their Feature on Fox & Friends

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2024 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI) is delighted to congratulate Corinne and Leslie, the visionary founders of Our Clean Paws., for their upcoming feature on Fox & Friends. The segment will air at 7:30 AM on Saturday, July 6, where they will be showcasing and discussing their innovative hypochlorous product for pets.

Our Clean Paws a division of Eco Products Direct USA LLC a valued client of Pure Solutions, Inc., has developed a range of groundbreaking products designed to promote health and well-being in pets through natural and effective solutions.

These products include:

Lemon Grass Love Shampoo: A gentle, soothing shampoo infused with the refreshing scent of lemongrass, ideal for maintaining a clean and healthy coat.

Bye Bye Hot Spots: A targeted treatment for alleviating and soothing hot spots, providing pets with much-needed relief from irritation

Bye Bye Itch: A convenient hypochlorous spray that offers a natural way to cleanse and protect pets' skin from infections and irritations.

Multipurpose Cleaner: A versatile cleaning solution perfect for keeping pet environments hygienic and safe, formulated with pet-friendly ingredients.

All of their products contain hypochlorous (HOCL), a powerful, naturally occurring molecule known for its effectiveness and safety. HOCL is gentle enough for use on pets and humans, making it an ideal choice for health and hygiene products.

"We are incredibly proud of Corinne and Leslie for this significant achievement," said Bill Heneghan, COO at Full Alliance Group, Inc. "Their dedication to improving the lives of pets through innovative and safe products is truly commendable. The feature on Fox & Friends is a testament to their hard work and the positive impact their products are making in the pet care industry."

A Heartfelt Journey of Innovation

Corinne stated, "Our Clean Paws was born from a deep love for pets and an inspiring story of resilience. Baby, a puppy who was rescued after being abandoned and left to die because of her birth defects, became the catalyst for our mission. Her recovery from multiple surgeries, made possible by the healing power of hypochlorous, inspired us to develop products that could offer the same relief and recovery to pets everywhere." Baby's journey from despair to vibrant health is a testament to the effectiveness of our solutions.

In addition to outstanding products, Our Clean Paws is passionate about what they do! They are honored to give back to the community by supporting local animal rescues. The best part is everyone who purchases one of their products gets to be a part of saving little lives too!

With each purchase, a donation is made to a local rescue in your honor! Our Clean Paws also donates products directly to rescue pups in need!

The Remarkable Power of Hypochlorous Acid

At the core of BYE BYE ITCH and BYE BYE HOT SPOTS is hypochlorous, a naturally occurring substance renowned for its potent antimicrobial properties, providing a safe and non-toxic option for pet care. It works wonders in cleansing and soothing the skin, promoting rapid recovery and comfort for our furry friends. Moreover, these products are paw-licker safe and can be used around the eyes, ears, and mouth, ensuring comprehensive care.

Why Pet Owners Trust Our Clean Paws Products

Vet-Tested and Approved: Our products are rigorously tested and endorsed by veterinarians, ensuring the highest standards of safety and efficacy

Allergy Relief: Provides soothing relief from allergies and reduces itching, offering pets much-needed comfort.

Skin Soothing: Effectively softens and calms dry, irritated skin, including hot spots and dry elbows.

Deodorizing Power: Eliminates the unpleasant "Frito paws" smell, leaving your pet fresh and clean.

User-Friendly: Our easy-to-use application makes it simple to integrate into your pet's daily grooming routine.

Philanthropic Commitment: With every purchase, we donate to animal rescue organizations, supporting pets in need.

Join us in celebrating this significant milestone as we continue our mission to provide pets with the highest quality care. Tune in to Fox & Friends on July 6th to discover more about Our Clean Paws and why pet owners nationwide are choosing our innovative products.

For more information, please visit ourcleanpaws.com.

Media Contact:

Corinne Sanzone

813-244-0228

corinne@ourcleanpaws.com

About Our Clean Paws

Our Clean Paws is dedicated to offering high-quality, safe, and effective pet care products. Founded with a passion for pets and a commitment to innovation, we strive to create solutions that improve the health and happiness of our furry friends. Through our products and charitable initiatives, we aim to make a positive impact on the lives of pets and their owners.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a holding company in the health and wellness sector. FAGI's wholly owned subsidiary, Bio Lab Naturals, Inc., founded in 2000, through its FDA-registered wholly owned subsidiary Pure Solutions, Inc., was built on the simple principles of using the highest quality ingredients, producing products with the greatest possible efficacy, and providing its partners with unsurpassed customer service all at a fair price. From day one, the Company has specialized in custom product development and FDA-compliant contract manufacturing, with a passion for cutting-edge formulations and innovative product selection. Now housed in a state-of-the-art 25,000 square foot facility in Tampa, Pure Solutions remains committed to its founding principles and is ready to expand its operations through growing organically by adding diversity to its in-house product lines and strategically through joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreements, and mergers.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Samantha Brainerd

sbrainerd@dynamaxx.com

(949) 212-8863

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com