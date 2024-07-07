Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2024) - Swee Hing Tyres launches Genna, the 24/7 AI tyre supplier, set to transform the tyre shopping experience in Malaysia with its cutting-edge technology and customer-centric approach. Developed by Swee Hing Tyres, a trusted name in the industry for over 50 years, Genna offers a seamless solution for consumers seeking the perfect tyres for their vehicles.



Swee Hing Tyres Launches Genna to Transform Tyre Shopping with AI-Powered Solution



Genna operates as a 24/7 online chatbot, leveraging artificial intelligence to provide users with comprehensive information on tyre brands, sizes, and availability. By simply messaging Genna with their tyre specifications and location, users are swiftly connected to a vast network of over 100 partnered tyre shops, streamlining the purchasing process.

Shin Yang, General Manager of Genna, emphasizes the convenience and efficiency of the service: "Genna is designed to make tyre shopping effortless. Whether it's the middle of the day or the dead of night, Genna is always ready to assist, ensuring that our customers get back on the road safely and swiftly."

The launch of Genna comes as a natural progression following the success of Swee Hing Tyres' B2B Chatbot, Ah Heng, introduced in 2022. While Ah Heng caters primarily to tyre dealers, Genna operates on a B2B2C model, effectively bridging the gap between consumers and tyre shops. This synergy between the two chatbots not only simplifies the tyre purchasing process for end-users but also enhances the efficiency of Swee Hing's dealer network, facilitating seamless transactions and improving overall customer satisfaction. Genna offers a comprehensive tyre shopping experience with an online chatbot, providing users with access to over 10 tyre brands, 150 tyre sizes, and 1000 SKUs.

Genna's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is underscored by its ongoing goals. With a focus on long-term success, Genna aims to continuously enhance its AI capabilities and expand its network of partnered tyre shops to ensure seamless and efficient service delivery. By prioritizing user experience and staying ahead of industry trends, Genna strives to solidify its position as the leading AI Tyre Supplier in Malaysia. With its user-friendly interface and round-the-clock availability, Genna is poised to revolutionize the tyre shopping experience, setting new standards for convenience and efficiency in the industry.

