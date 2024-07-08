















SINGAPORE, July 8, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by MMI Asia, the regional subsidiary of Messe Munchen GmbH and Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA), together in consultation with Asian Exhibition Services (AES) Ltd., ASEAN Ceramics 2024 is the leading international exhibition of machinery, technology, and materials for manufacturing white-ware, heavy clay, and advanced ceramics. The exhibition will be co-locating with a debuting exhibition, ASEAN Stone 2024, which involves the participation of international exhibiting companies and brands of machinery, tools, chemicals and materials of the Stone industry supported by Confindustria Marmomacchine (Associazione Italiana Marmomacchine).The press conference of the 8th edition of ASEAN Ceramics has been held successfully in Bangkok, Thailand on 6th July 2024, in coordination of the Thai Ceramics Society (TCS), the association dedicated to promoting the development, advancement, and knowledge sharing within the field of ceramics in Thailand.Following the success of the previous edition held in Hanoi, ASEAN Ceramics will continue to be endorsed by the Ministry of Construction of Vietnam and overseas and domestic government trade and associations - Association of Italian Manufacturers of Machinery and Equipment for Ceramics (ACIMAC), China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Building Materials Sub-Council, Thai Ceramic Society (TCS), Zircon Industry Association (ZIA), Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BCMEA), Vietnam Consumer Ceramic Association (VCCA), Vietnam Association for Building Materials (VABM) and Vietnam Institute for Building Materials (VIBM)."Sustainability and Diversity through Innovation and Collaboration" will be ASEAN Ceramics' theme this year, aiming to showcase international breakthroughs towards sustainability in ceramics production and how the role it can play towards the continued development of the region's ceramics industry. The exhibition and conference will bring together the world's leading suppliers and Southeast Asia's leading manufacturers to promote trade cooperation, technical exchanges, and continued technology investments to improve ceramic quality standards that meets the sophisticated international requirements.Michael Wilton, CEO & Managing Director of MMI Asia, stated in the press conference, "The last edition of ASEAN Ceramics had highlighted for us the untapped potential of the ceramics industry in Southeast Asia. Returning to Vietnam again, we are dedicated to continuing the success of last year's edition and propel the industry towards making bigger progress on sustainable practices and the use of advanced technologies in ceramics manufacturing. The combination of an unwavering support from ceramic associations in the region and the Vietnamese government's commitment towards upholding the country's strong growth rate in the construction sector makes the region a strong contender as the best region for all activities in the Ceramics Industry."Mr. Nguyen Minh Tuan, Vice Chairman of VIBCA, expressed in his speech, "In the past recent 10 years, the Southeast Asian ceramic manufacturing industry has been growing rapidly, becoming one of the most vibrant developing regions in the world. In Vietnam, the current capacity of ceramic tiles reaches 839 million m2/year, sanitaryware is 26.6 million products/year along with tableware, brick and roofing tiles and other ceramic products, etc, Vietnam is really an attractive destination for suppliers of machinery, equipment and materials for ceramic production. Organizing such the great exhibition for ceramic industry is one of the most practical and effective activities for manufacturing companies."ASEAN Ceramics 2024 will be featuring more country pavilions this year, with China, Italy, Vietnam, Thailand, Germany, Korea and the United Kingdom pavilions, which will provide a diverse range of machinery and technologies spearheaded by the countries across continents. Industry giants such as our Gold Sponsor Esmalglass-Itaca, Amberger Kaolinwerke, NETZSCH, VITIS, TQT, Puresil, CCS, Mahavir Minerals, WA Kaolin, Corella Resources, Grintec Magotteaux, Monte-Bianco Diamond Applications Co., Ltd., HJMT, Zhaoqing JINMA Leading Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd and Crown Sino Group will be part of the exhibition to enrich the experience of the visitors.In addition to the exhibition, ASEAN Ceramics 2024 is providing numerous complementary features that will drive knowledge exchange, collaboration, and business growth between exhibitors and trade visitors: ASEAN Ceramics' 3-day Conference Program, Hosted Buyer Program, Buyer-Seller Meetings, Pre-Event Factory Tours, Technical Ceramics Pavilion, Ceramics Manufacturing Showcase and overarching networking opportunities.ASEAN Ceramics 2024 is set to be a pivotal event in the ceramics industry, propelling innovation, collaboration, and growth. Don't miss this opportunity to play a substantial part towards the largest exhibition for the ceramics industry in the region. Stay updated on the latest news, exhibitor profiles, and conference schedules by visiting the official ASEAN Ceramics 2024 website at www.aseanceramics.com.About ASEAN CeramicsASEAN Ceramics is the leading platform dedicated to advancing the ceramics industry through innovation, collaboration, and growth. The exhibition brings together manufacturers, suppliers, professionals, and industry experts from around the world to showcase the latest products, technologies, and ideas. For more information, visit www.aseanceramics.com.About Messe MuenchenAs one of the world's leading trade fair organizers, Messe Munchen presents the world of tomorrow at its about 90 trade fairs worldwide. These include twelve of the world's leading trade fairs such as bauma, BAU, IFAT, electronica, and ISPO. Messe Munchen's portfolio comprises trade fairs for capital and consumer goods, as well as for new technologies. Together with its subsidiaries, it organizes trade fairs in China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Thailand, and the U.S. With a network of more than 15 affiliated companies and almost 70 representations worldwide, Messe Munchen is active in more than 130 countries. The more than 150 events held annually attract around 50,000 exhibitors and around three million visitors in Germany and abroad.About MMI Asia Pte LtdEstablished in 1992, MMI Asia is the wholly owned subsidiary and the regional headquarters of Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG) and is one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers. MMI Asia's portfolio of events include editions of world-leading trade fairs from Munich - transport logistic & air cargo, analytica, ceramitec; as well as industry-specific events such as Glasstech and Fenestration Asia, Asia Climate Forum, and Singapore International Water Week. MMI Asia also provides consultancy in professional trade fair and conference management to government bodies, international trade and promotion organizations, and trade associations. For more information, please visit www.mmiasia.com.About Vietnam Building Ceramic Association (VIBCA)Vietnam Building Ceramic Association is a professional organization, non-governmental, voluntary, established under Decision No. 41/1999 / QD - BTCCBCP dated 04-10-1999 of the Minister, Head of the Organizing Committee Government personnel. Currently VIBCA includes around 100 members are enterprises of different economic sectors, operating mainly in the field of building ceramics, including the associate members are research institutions, investment consulting, manufacturing and mechanical engineering. VIBCA is a member of the Association of Asean Ceramics Industry CICA and intimate relationship with the Association Ceramics of countries in Asean and in the world.Contact:MMI Asia Pte. Ltd.Daniel ShiExhibition Directoraseanceramics@mmiasia.com.sgVietnam Building Ceramic AssociationMs. Vu Thi Kim Dung+84 915114000Chief of Foreign Affairsvibcaoffice@gmail.comVietnam Exhibition and Event Services Co., Ltd. (VNEES) - Event PartnerMs. Nancy+84 973 583 572dung.do@aseanceramics.com.vnSource: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI)Copyright 2024 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.