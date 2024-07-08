Raleigh, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - As the year transitions into its third quarter, VIP Capital Funding goes a notch up with their improved fast funding solutions for small and mid-sized businesses in the US. Addressing previous challenges, the company now offers quick online application and requires only 3 - 4 months' bank statements to initiate the credit approval process. The decade-old Fintech firm assures to capably support 95% of the SMBs during economic fluctuations.





Joshua E Triplett, founder and president of VIP Capital Funding, stated, "Our feature-rich business term loans California can be used as bridge loans now to efficiently deal with financial gaps in businesses. Companies with annual revenues of $1MM - $125MM can easily avail the funds as we value cash flow over credit score."

In the current economic climate, many SMBs encounter significant challenges in running their ventures. The capital provided by the Fintech firm can be utilized for multiple business activities such as expansion, marketing & advertisement, renovations, purchase of equipment, materials or machineries, new investments or projects, etc.

Borrowers can expect their working capital loan approval within 24 hours of applying and secure funding in 24 - 48 hours of acceptance, owing to the company's enhanced online process.

According to Joshua E Triplett, this rapid turnaround is crucial in today's fast-paced business environment, where any delay in credit disbursal can be detrimental. VIP Capital Funding further provides 100% - 200% increased financing amounts based on average revenue over 4 months.

In a recent statement issued by VIP Capital Funding, its Vice President, Carlos Hernandez shared his insights on the company's journey. "I have faced and overcome several challenges in my quest to support small and medium-sized businesses. Initially, gaining the trust of owners wary of external funding was difficult. Many were hesitant towards new financial partnerships owing to their previous undesirable experiences."

"However, our unwavering commitment, honesty and transparent policies helped us in building trust with our clients and gaining their loyalty for working capital loans. That's the most gratifying part of my role," he added.

Carlos Hernandez further mentioned success stories of a local bakery and a tech startup who have expanded their businesses and strengthened cash flow with flexible revenue based funding Ohio from VIP Capital Funding.

Senior Funding Manager of the Fintech firm, James Jones shared another case study of a construction business, "The owner avails our fast funding solution every quarter for valuable business operations like prep work for a new project, expansion, etc. Besides exclusive features, he benefits from our early prepayment discounts for easy business loan repayment."

Randy Kranawetter, Senior Funding Director, VIP Capital Funding pointed out a recent notable accomplishment, stating, "A dental company with a complex business structure was facing significant financial obstacles. Regardless of their intricate setup, we managed to secure a $3,000,000 bridge loan for them which enabled the company to navigate ongoing challenges and pursue expansion."

As 2024 steadily nears its end, the growing awareness and demand for ethical financing solutions keeps VIP Capital Funding optimistic about the future. "We are dedicated to continually improving our services, ensuring convenience, and providing tailored corporate loans Florida to address unique business needs. Our aim is to play the catalyst for success, aiding more businesses in thriving and contributing to the country's economy," said the founder, Joshua E Triplett.

About VIP Capital Funding

VIP Capital Funding is a prominent Fintech firm with its scope spreading across the United States. It provides customized working capital loans starting from $50K to up to $15MM with minimal eligibility criteria. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the company is founded by Joshua E Triplett with the aim to make financial solutions affordable and accessible. Currently, more than 50 members are employed who together support ventures with fast funding, flexible features and an effortless procedure.

