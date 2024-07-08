The City of Campbell contracted with Paired Power to install its Pairtree solar canopy. From pv magazine USA The City of Campbell, California announced a partnership with Paired Power to install a solar parking canopy with integrated electric vehicle chargers. The project will enable the city's Public Works Department to add electric vehicles to its fleet. The solar canopy, called PairTree, will generate electricity and charge the city's Ford F-150 Lightning Pro electric truck. Paired Power will deliver electricity to the Level 2 chargers attached to the canopy through its management software ...

