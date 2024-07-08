Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

MYDECINE ANNOUCES FILING OF AUDITED AND Q1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 8, 2024- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) is pleased to confirm that further to its news release dated June 14, 2024, the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") and its interim Q1 financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Quarterly Filings"). The Annual Filings and Quarterly Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The final results for the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out below.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

As at, Note December 31, 2023$ December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17)$ Current assets Cash 37,646 11,030 Other receivables 4 - 86,667 Sales tax receivable 155,455 276,135 Marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss 5 - 6,950,019 Prepaids and deposits 6 19,278 1,220,349 Total current assets 212,379 8,544,200 Non-current assets Prepaids and deposits 6 - 678,916 Property and equipment 7 - 9,876 Total assets 212,379 9,232,992 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 14 6,704,267 5,333,959 Notes payable 9 209,447 85,204 Convertible debentures, net 8 5,213,984 - Other liability, at fair value through profit and loss 10 - 399,774 Total current liabilities 12,127,698 5,818,937 Non-current liabilities Convertible debentures, net 8 - 4,696,974 Total liabilities 12,127,698 10,515,911 Shareholders' equity (deficiency) Share capital 11 126,123,011 115,918,379 Contributed surplus 11 16,787,778 16,787,778 Equity portion of convertible debentures 8 285,756 175,756 Deficit (155,111,864) (134,164,832) Total shareholders' equity (deficiency) (11,915,319) (1,282,919) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency) 212,379 9,232,992

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended, Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (restated)(Note 17) Expenses Finance cost 8,9 1,302,738 911,594 Corporate development 544,366 2,574,487 Depreciation - property and equipment 7 9,876 128,861 Consulting fees 4,405,681 5,119,275 Director and management fees 13 943,680 821,594 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,553 175,669 Insurance 55,079 926,848 Office and miscellaneous 51,234 175,374 Professional fees 1,208,116 1,059,559 Regulatory and filing fees 155,947 133,193 Research and development 1,083,853 3,513,106 Salaries 13 1,090,568 1,518,704 Total expenses 10,852,691 17,058,264 Other income (expenses) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities, at fair value through profit and loss 10 - 974,536 Realized loss on marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss 5 (5,139,452) - Revaluation of marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss 5 - 960,957 Impairment loss on loan receivable 5 (1,285,365) - Other income 5 26,667 93,656 Change in fair value of financial liability 10 - (399,774) Gain on settlement of financial liability 10 53,107 - Forgiveness of accounts payable 702 - Loss on prepaids 6 (3,750,000) - Loss on disposal of equipment 7 - (316,208) Total other income (expenses) (10,094,341) 1,313,167 Loss from continuing operations (20,947,032) (15,745,097) Income from discontinued operations 1,4 - 6,495,405 Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year (20,947,032) (9,249,692) Net loss per share - Basic and diluted from continuing operations (0.68) (1.07) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted 30,696,926 8,647,471

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

Note Number of

Shares Share

Capital Contributed

Surplus Equity Component of

Convertible Debentures Deficit Total Shareholders'

Equity (Deficiency) Balance, December 31, 2021 5,218,600 $ 107,662,388 $ 17,288,315 $ 175,756 $ (124,915,140) $ 211,319 Shares issued for financing 11 8,645,577 7,247,840 318,127 - - 7,565,967 Share issuance cost 11 - (814,738) 156,819 - - (657,919) Share issued for debt settlements 11 950,263 541,650 - - - 541,650 MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause 11 53,175 305,756 - - - 305,756 Neuropharm Inc.'s - anti dilution clause 11 10,397 544,001 (544,001) - - - Performance Warrants exercised 11 17,600 431,482 (431,482) - - - Net loss for the year - - - - (9,249,692) (9,249,692) Balance, December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17) 14,895,612 $ 115,918,379 $ 16,787,778 $ 175,756 $ (134,164,832) $ (1,282,919) Shares issued for financing 11 8,969,674 3,608,499 - - - 3,608,499 Shares issued for services 11 24,216,667 4,570,000 - - - 4,570,000 Share issued for debt 11 3,818,851 1,679,465 - - - 1,679,465 MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause settlement 11 666,667 346,666 - - - 346,666 Obligation to issue shares 8 - - - 110,000 - 110,000 Net loss for the year - - - - (20,947,032) (20,947,032) Balance, December 31, 2023 52,567,471 $ 126,123,011 $ 16,787,778 $ 285,756 $ (155,111,864) $ (11,915,319)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended, Note December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17) Cash flows used in Operating activities Net loss for the period from continuing operations $ (20,947,032) $ (15,745,097) Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 7 9,876 128,861 Finance cost 8,9 1,302,738 904,782 Change in fair value of derivative liability 10 - (974,536) Change in fair value of financial liability 10 - 399,774 Unrealized foreign exchange gain (1,484) 11,020 Revaluation of marketable securities 5 - (960,957) Realized loss on marketable security 5 5,139,452 - Gain on termination of lease 7 - 316,208 Gain on settlement of financial liability 10 (53,107) - Loss on prepaids 6 3,750,000 - Impairment of loan receivables 5 1,285,365 - Changes in operating activities from continuing operations (9,514,192) (15,919,945) Changes in operating activities from discontinued operations 4 - (433,363) Changes in operating activities (9,514,192) (16,485,980) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 86,667 (82,811) Prepaids and deposits 1,879,987 3,403,114 Sales taxes receivable 120,680 (97,128) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,209,773 4,702,204 Cash used in operating activities (4,217,085) (8,427,929) Investing activities Sale of marketable securities 525,202 - Cash disposed on sale of Mindleap 4 - (2,076) Lease payments - (35,466) Net cash used in investing activities 525,202 (37,542) Financing activities Proceeds from sale of shares, net of cash share issuance cost 11 3,608,499 6,908,048 Proceeds from note payable 9 110,000 175,642 Repayment of note 9 - (102,500) Net cash provided from financing activities 3,718,499 6,981,190 Increase in cash during the year 26,616 (1,484,281) Cash, beginning of the year 11,030 1,495,311 Cash, end of the year $ 37,646 $ 11,030 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Marketable securities transferred in lieu of cash for convertible debentures 8 $ - $ 550,000 Shares issued to settle debt 11 $ 2,499,467 $ 541,650 MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause settlement 11 $ 346,666 $ - Sale of subsidiary 4 $ - $ 6,928,768

This financial information has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Annual Report is available from the Company's website at https://mydecine.com/.