Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Annual and Q1 Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

MYDECINE ANNOUCES FILING OF AUDITED AND Q1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 8, 2024- Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: MYCO) (FSE: 0NF0) (OTC: MYCOF) (AQSE: MYIG) is pleased to confirm that further to its news release dated June 14, 2024, the Company has filed on SEDAR+ its audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Filings") and its interim Q1 financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended March 31, 2024 (the "Quarterly Filings"). The Annual Filings and Quarterly Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The final results for the year ended 31 December 2023 are set out below.

The Directors of Mydecine take responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

contact@mydecineinc.com

AQSE Corporate Advisor

Novum Securities Limited Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

David Coffman/ George Duxberry

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with worldclass scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the anticipated timing for the filing of the Annual Filings, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

As at,NoteDecember 31, 2023$December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17)$
Current assets
Cash 37,64611,030
Other receivables 4-86,667
Sales tax receivable155,455276,135
Marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss5-6,950,019
Prepaids and deposits 619,2781,220,349
Total current assets212,3798,544,200
Non-current assets
Prepaids and deposits6-678,916
Property and equipment 7-9,876
Total assets212,3799,232,992
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities146,704,2675,333,959
Notes payable9209,44785,204
Convertible debentures, net85,213,984-
Other liability, at fair value through profit and loss10-399,774
Total current liabilities12,127,6985,818,937
Non-current liabilities
Convertible debentures, net8-4,696,974
Total liabilities12,127,69810,515,911
Shareholders' equity (deficiency)
Share capital 11126,123,011115,918,379
Contributed surplus1116,787,77816,787,778
Equity portion of convertible debentures 8285,756175,756
Deficit(155,111,864)(134,164,832)
Total shareholders' equity (deficiency)(11,915,319)(1,282,919)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficiency)212,3799,232,992

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended,NoteDecember 31, 2023December 31, 2022 (restated)(Note 17)
Expenses
Finance cost8,91,302,738911,594
Corporate development 544,3662,574,487
Depreciation - property and equipment79,876128,861
Consulting fees4,405,6815,119,275
Director and management fees 13943,680821,594
Foreign exchange loss (gain)1,553175,669
Insurance55,079926,848
Office and miscellaneous 51,234175,374
Professional fees1,208,1161,059,559
Regulatory and filing fees155,947133,193
Research and development1,083,8533,513,106
Salaries131,090,5681,518,704
Total expenses10,852,69117,058,264
Other income (expenses)
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities, at fair value through profit and loss10-974,536
Realized loss on marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss5(5,139,452)-
Revaluation of marketable securities, at fair value through profit and loss5-960,957
Impairment loss on loan receivable5(1,285,365)-
Other income526,66793,656
Change in fair value of financial liability10-(399,774)
Gain on settlement of financial liability1053,107-
Forgiveness of accounts payable702-
Loss on prepaids6(3,750,000)-
Loss on disposal of equipment7-(316,208)
Total other income (expenses)(10,094,341)1,313,167
Loss from continuing operations(20,947,032)(15,745,097)
Income from discontinued operations1,4-6,495,405
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year(20,947,032)(9,249,692)
Net loss per share - Basic and diluted from continuing operations(0.68)(1.07)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and diluted30,696,9268,647,471

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

NoteNumber of
Shares		Share
Capital		Contributed
Surplus		Equity Component of
Convertible Debentures		DeficitTotal Shareholders'
Equity (Deficiency)
Balance, December 31, 2021 5,218,600$107,662,388$17,288,315$175,756$(124,915,140)$211,319
Shares issued for financing118,645,5777,247,840 318,127 - -7,565,967
Share issuance cost11 -(814,738)156,819 - - (657,919)
Share issued for debt settlements11950,263541,650---541,650
MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause1153,175 305,756 - - - 305,756
Neuropharm Inc.'s - anti dilution clause11 10,397544,001 (544,001) - - -
Performance Warrants exercised1117,600431,482(431,482) - --
Net loss for the year--- -(9,249,692)(9,249,692)
Balance, December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17)14,895,612$115,918,379$16,787,778$ 175,756 $ (134,164,832)$(1,282,919)
Shares issued for financing118,969,6743,608,499- - -3,608,499
Shares issued for services1124,216,6674,570,000---4,570,000
Share issued for debt113,818,8511,679,465---1,679,465
MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause settlement11666,667346,666 - - -346,666
Obligation to issue shares8---110,000-110,000
Net loss for the year--- -(20,947,032)(20,947,032)
Balance, December 31, 202352,567,471$126,123,011$16,787,778$285,756 $ (155,111,864)$(11,915,319)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed In Canadian Dollars)

For the years ended,NoteDecember 31, 2023December 31, 2022 (restated) (Note 17)
Cash flows used in
Operating activities
Net loss for the period from continuing operations$(20,947,032)$(15,745,097)
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation 79,876128,861
Finance cost8,91,302,738904,782
Change in fair value of derivative liability 10-(974,536)
Change in fair value of financial liability10-399,774
Unrealized foreign exchange gain (1,484)11,020
Revaluation of marketable securities5-(960,957)
Realized loss on marketable security55,139,452-
Gain on termination of lease7-316,208
Gain on settlement of financial liability10(53,107)-
Loss on prepaids63,750,000-
Impairment of loan receivables51,285,365-
Changes in operating activities from continuing operations(9,514,192)(15,919,945)
Changes in operating activities from discontinued operations4-(433,363)
Changes in operating activities(9,514,192)(16,485,980)
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Accounts receivable86,667(82,811)
Prepaids and deposits 1,879,9873,403,114
Sales taxes receivable120,680(97,128)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities3,209,7734,702,204
Cash used in operating activities(4,217,085)(8,427,929)
Investing activities
Sale of marketable securities525,202-
Cash disposed on sale of Mindleap4-(2,076)
Lease payments -(35,466)
Net cash used in investing activities525,202(37,542)
Financing activities
Proceeds from sale of shares, net of cash share issuance cost113,608,4996,908,048
Proceeds from note payable9110,000175,642
Repayment of note9-(102,500)
Net cash provided from financing activities3,718,4996,981,190
Increase in cash during the year26,616(1,484,281)
Cash, beginning of the year11,0301,495,311
Cash, end of the year$37,646$11,030
Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities
Marketable securities transferred in lieu of cash for convertible debentures8$-$550,000
Shares issued to settle debt11$2,499,467$541,650
MindLeap Health Inc.'s - anti dilution clause settlement11$346,666$-
Sale of subsidiary4$-$6,928,768

This financial information has been extracted from the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2023. The financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). The Annual Report is available from the Company's website at https://mydecine.com/.



