Outfit7 Brings Iconic "La Bamba" song to My Talking Hank: Islands

Get Ready to island hop with "La Bamba" in the new trailer for My Talking Hank: Islands!

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Outfit7 has secured the license to use the iconic song "La Bamba" for promotion of their game, My Talking Hank: Islands. Featured in the brand new trailer that debuted last week, the song adds a feel-good vibe to the latest major release from Talking Tom & Friends.

This winning combo expresses just how much Outfit7 loves mixing pop culture with fun gameplay to make things more exciting for players. "'La Bamba' isn't just a catchy tune; it sets the whole mood!" said Helder Lopes, VP of Creative Functions and R&D at Outfit7. "It really taps into the adventurous, explorative spirit of My Talking Hank: Islands."

My Talking Hank: Islands launches players into a colorful island world filled with secrets, treasures, and friendly animals eager to befriend you. It's not just a game; it's an invitation to discover an island filled with excitement and mystery. The trailer featuring "La Bamba' is available on various digital platforms, including YouTube, the game's official website, and Outfit7's social media channels. For the first month after release, players can also watch the trailer through the in-game cinema feature, which can be found in Hank's Tree House!

Get ready to set sail with "La Bamba' as your soundtrack! Dive into the fun today and check out the brand-new trailer on YouTube, on the game's official website, and Outfit7's social media channels.

For more details and to view the trailer, please visit HERE. To download the game, click HERE.

