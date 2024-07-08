TBEA has developed a new 1,500 V string inverter with a maximum efficiency of 99. 02%, maximum power point tracking (MPPT), a maximum input current of 65 A, and a maximum short circuit current of 11 A. TBEA Xi'an Electric Technology, a unit of Chinese integrated service provider TBEA, has introduced a new string inverter for commercial and industrial (C&I) PV projects. The TS360KTL-HV-C1 is a 1,500 V string inverter with a max efficiency of 99. 02%. Its European efficiency is rated at 98. 8%. "Our product is compatible with 182 mm and 210 mm bifacial PV modules," a company spokesperson told pv ...

