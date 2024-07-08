Kodak Photo Printer, Manufactured By Prinics, Maintains Amazon Bestseller Status: A Timeless Favorite

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kodak photo printer, manufactured and distributed by Prinics Co., Ltd., has become a global Amazon bestseller.

Kodak Photo Printer's instant cameras and photo printers, which utilize the proprietary 4PASS photo printing technology developed by Prinics Co., Ltd., feature convenient and intuitive all-in-one cartridges and are exported to 21 countries worldwide. As of May 27, 2024, nine of these products have been selected as bestsellers on Amazon and Walmart in seven countries.

The 2-inch, 3-inch, and 6-inch film format instant cameras and photo printers in the Kodak photo printer's retro lineup have received high ratings from users as Amazon bestsellers. Among them, the 3-inch instant camera (Kodak Mini Shot 3) is uniquely recognized in the 3-inch instant camera industry. Additionally, the 6-inch photo printer (Kodak Dock Plus), which introduced a docking system that differentiates it from other companies, has maintained its bestseller status in this category on Amazon for about 5 years.

Recently, a new product line, the ERA lineup, has been launched, continuing the reputation of the existing RETRO lineup. Along with the existing 2-inch, 3-inch, and 6-inch lineups, the 'Kodak Mini Shot 4 ERA'; the world's first instant camera capable of 4-inch square type photo printing, a 1-inch camera (Memo Shot ERA), and a 0.5-inch printer (Memo Label ERA) have been introduced, securing a diverse range of sizes.

All models of Kodak's instant cameras can print smartphone images like a printer with their 2-in-1 functionality, and they are globally recognized for their price competitiveness when purchased with bundled cartridges compared to other companies.

A representative from Prinics Co., Ltd. promised, "We will continuously strive towards our slogan 'Print happiness,' and we will keep releasing various products with the mission of achieving customer satisfaction as our goal."

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print.

