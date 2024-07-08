Enersol, the residential unit of German battery manufacturer Sonnen, says it will cease operations at the end of October due to unprofitability, despite strong growth over the last three years. From pv magazine Germany Residential PV installer Enersol, a unit of Germany-based battery manufacturer Sonnen, will cease operations on Oct. 31, a company spokesperson told pv magazine. Enersol is based in Sachsenheim, Baden-Württemberg, and has currently around 120 employees. Sonnen took over Enersol in 2019. It grew strongly during the boom phase between 2022 and 2023, when demand for residential PV ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...