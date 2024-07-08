San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Ultrahealth Technologies announced the launch of UltraHy, a groundbreaking molecular hydrogen water bottle under its newly launched brand, Longevity Couture. The product aims to enhance longevity and overall well-being by infusing high concentrations of molecular hydrogen into drinking water.

UltraHy utilizes advanced SPE/PEM technology to deliver the highest concentration of molecular hydrogen, enhancing the body's natural antioxidative defenses and boosting cellular vitality. This turns ordinary hydration into a powerful therapeutic tool, offering significant health benefits at the cellular level.

Ivan Simetovic, CEO of Ultrahealth Technologies, notes, "With the launch of Longevity Couture and UltraHy, we aim to merge modern design with cutting-edge scientific research to provide solutions that offer lasting health benefits. UltraHy is designed for simplicity and effectiveness, transforming water into a rejuvenating elixir at the touch of a button."

UltraHy is the debut product from Longevity Couture, marking the beginning of a new era in wellness solutions that stylishly integrate health and beauty. This launch paves the way for a new way to approach health, beauty, and longevity.

"The introduction of UltraHy is a key step in our mission to redefine wellness and longevity," Simetovic adds. "Our innovative approaches, which combine the latest medical research and scientific advancements, ensure that our products impact people's lives."

The health and beauty industry in the U.S. is expected to grow, reaching $95 billion by 2025 with a 4.5% CAGR. Longevity Couture is well-positioned to tap into this trend. The brand plans to expand its product line with nutritional supplements and medical technology devices, all focused on promoting longevity.

Visit Longevity Couture to discover more about UltraHy and its exclusive launch offers.

About Ultrahealth Technologies LLC

Ultrahealth Technologies LLC, headquartered in New York, epitomizes the pursuit of advancing health beyond traditional boundaries. Drawing inspiration from its name, derived from the Latin word "ultra," meaning "beyond," the company is fervently committed to pushing the frontiers of longevity. Its mission is to leverage state-of-the-art longevity research and cutting-edge design to develop scientifically validated solutions that foster enduring vitality. With pioneering products like UltraHy under its Longevity Couture brand, Ultrahealth Technologies is poised to spearhead the movement towards a future where optimal well-being is accessible to all.

Contact Information:

Name: Ivan Simetovic

Company: Ultrahealth Technologies LLC

Email: media@longevity-couture.com

Website: https://longevity-couture.com

