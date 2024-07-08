Aptean Inc.: Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is Empowering the Fresh Produce Industry

Advanced Cloud-Native ERP Solution Enables Efficiency and Profitability for Fresh Produce Businesses

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the food and beverage market, Fresh Produce businesses encounter unique challenges. From navigating price fluctuations to maintaining the quality of perishable goods, a specialised, technology-driven solution is needed. Aptean, the global leader in food and beverage tailored Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, addresses these needs with its cutting-edge, cloud-native solution, Aptean Food & Beverage ERP.



Aptean Food & Beverage ERP, designed for businesses of all sizes, leverages the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Online cloud-native platform. Incorporating industry-specific functionalities such as grower returns and accounting, harvest planning and grade-out/pack-out pricing, Aptean offers a robust solution built on decades of industry expertise. This platform delivers a seamless and superior global cloud experience, positioning it ahead of the competition.

"The Fresh Produce industry operates on tight margins and faces unpredictable conditions," said Bruno Johansson, SVP of Product at Aptean. "Our cloud-based Aptean Food & Beverage ERP is designed to overcome these challenges. Featuring advanced capabilities for managing variable conditions, volatile pricing and rising costs, our solution empowers Fresh Produce businesses to streamline operations, enhance efficiency and make data-driven strategic decisions to maximise profitability."



Fresh Add-On Bundle: Tailored Solutions for the Fresh Produce Industry

Aptean Food & Beverage ERP offers a comprehensive suite of purpose-built features, including:

Advanced Lot Attributes: Tailored for the fresh produce industry, this feature helps manage lot attributes with customisable data, easy information retrieval, clear reports and flexible grouping.

Tailored for the fresh produce industry, this feature helps manage lot attributes with customisable data, easy information retrieval, clear reports and flexible grouping. Commodity Harvest Planning: Provides forecasts for grower products for a season, a week and per day. Using Commodity Items for bulk receipts with an integrated weighbridge.

Provides forecasts for grower products for a season, a week and per day. Using Commodity Items for bulk receipts with an integrated weighbridge. Trading Board: Offers insights into stock availability and transaction planning with detailed views of inventory data, accessible from various business central documents.

Offers insights into stock availability and transaction planning with detailed views of inventory data, accessible from various business central documents. Weighbridge: Facilitates efficient weighment information collection and organization, with automatic ticket creation and comprehensive management of weights on Purchase Orders and Warehouse Receipts.

Facilitates efficient weighment information collection and organization, with automatic ticket creation and comprehensive management of weights on Purchase Orders and Warehouse Receipts. Production Cost Apportionment: Optimises cost allocation in production, allowing businesses to distribute purchase value and costs related to sorting or grading tasks.

Optimises cost allocation in production, allowing businesses to distribute purchase value and costs related to sorting or grading tasks. Grower Return / Grower Accounting: Enabling grower return settlements based on grading, packing, or account and pooling sales, manages commission and claims payback, calculates vendor payments, creates flexible purchase orders, sets up commission groups, and posts settlements.

AI-driven Innovation and Partnership Beyond Software

Aptean harnesses AI to elevate reporting, facilitate data-driven decision-making and support reconciliation processes. By integrating AI-driven efficiency with specialised industry functionality, Fresh Produce companies can better analyse patterns, optimise resources and ensure data accuracy, helping them stay ahead of daily operational challenges.

In a complex industry, Aptean Food & Beverage ERP sets a new benchmark for excellence, providing the tools and insights Fresh Produce businesses need to thrive.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With rapid deployment, Aptean's solutions, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

MediaRelations@Aptean.com