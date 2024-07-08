IRIS Software Group: IRIS Partners with PAGS to Support Special Educational Needs and Neurodiversity in Schools

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Software Group (IRIS), a global provider of accountancy, edtech, HR and payroll solutions, has launched a strategic partnership with PAGS, the leading provider of special education technology solutions, to streamline Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) management in schools across England and offer more comprehensive support to neurodiverse learners.



By integrating PAGS' technology into IRIS' Ed:gen and iSAMS platforms, schools will be better equipped to manage the assessment, development and provision of support for SEND pupils. Currently, 1,600+ educational institutions use either Ed:gen or iSAMS as their School Management Information System (MIS).

Approximately one in seven people in the UK identify as neurodiverse - making it more important than ever to have the right infrastructure in place to support neurodiverse learners and help them thrive in educational environments. Schools using IRIS Ed:gen and iSAMS will now be able to automatically pull student data into the PAGS management system, which will significantly reduce the time it takes Special Educational Needs Co-ordinators (SENCOs) to create targeted, personalised plans and assessments for SEND pupils.

The partnership will also help streamline applications for high-needs government funding - a process which can typically take an average of 20 weeks for SENCOs and requires a high volume of evidence gathering. PAGS supports each stage of the application process and will automatically draw information from IRIS platforms to reduce time spent completing applications.

Simon Freeman, Managing Director for Education at IRIS, said: "Children with special educational needs and disabilities face significant challenges, including an estimated 25% of autistic children having a higher likelihood of struggling with school attendance and students with ADHD having GPAs that are, on average, lower than their neurotypical peers."

"PAGS is a natural partner for IRIS; we both invest in solutions that foster inclusive education and prioritise pupil wellbeing. By working together, we can help educators reduce the time spent on manual data entry in spreadsheets and give them more data at their disposal to create impactful strategies to drive better outcomes for pupils. This support will be especially valuable for schools facing SEND budget constraints."

Feliciea Jibson, CEO of PAGS Assessment & Provision, commented: "Joining forces with IRIS will empower us to deliver an unprecedented level of support and efficiency to schools. Our combined expertise will ensure that both administrative processes and student support are handled with outstanding proficiency, ultimately leading to better educational outcomes."

IRIS Ed:gen and iSAMS are cloud-based school management information systems (MIS) that deliver a comprehensive view of pupils, in real-time, streamlining the management of the whole school day from pupil attendance, to grades and safeguarding. With 30 years of experience in education management solutions and a presence in 90 countries, IRIS has the broadest education software suite available in England.

About IRIS Software Group?

IRIS Software Group is a global provider of mission critical software and one of the UK's largest privately held software companies. IRIS provides software solutions and services for finance, HR and payroll teams, educational organisations, and accountancy firms that takes the pain out of processes and lets professionals focus on the work they love. Through simplifying, automating and providing insights on everyday mission critical tasks for organisations of all shapes and sizes, IRIS ensures customers can look forward with certainty and confidence.



IRIS is the largest third-party online filer with the UK Government. Ninety-three of the top 100 UK accountancy firms use IRIS software. One in six of the UK's workforce is paid by IRIS payroll offerings, and globally, six million employees receive their payslip via IRIS software every month. More than 850,000 UK employees are managed by IRIS HR solutions. Over 12,000 UK schools and academies use IRIS, with four million parents and guardians using IRIS apps to connect with their children's school; 300 million messages are delivered between schools and parents each year, and over £15 million transactional payments are processed every month. IRIS is certified as a Great Place to Work® and recognised as one of The Times Top 50 Employers for Gender Equality in 2023. IRIS is also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Wellbeing, one of the Best Workplaces in Tech and one of the Best Workplaces for Women.



To see how IRIS helps organisations get things right first time, every time, visit www.iris.co.uk or follow IRIS Software Group on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .?

About PAGS



PAGS is a comprehensive 360° digital solution designed to empower educators in optimising the potential of learners with Cognitive and Social Thinking Differences. By providing unique insights into each learner's strengths and areas of need, PAGS enables the development of tailored intervention plans that include smart targets and effective strategies.

Beyond the insights, PAGS simplifies the management of Special Educational Needs (SEN) processes through robust tools for tracking and monitoring student progress and provision. This platform facilitates efficient report writing and generates detailed visual analyses of a learner's SEN journey. As an all-in-one solution, PAGS enhances the clarity and efficiency of SEN management, significantly reducing the time and costs associated with these processes.

