Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of market segment for instruments issued by Nordea Bank Abp

By request of the issuer, as from July 09, 2024, the following instruments listed will change market segment. Instrument ISIN Current Market Segment New Market Segment BULL OMX X10 NORDNET N7 NO0013246207 OSL Leverage Certificates/425 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/423 BULL OMX X12 NORDNET N7 NO0013246215 OSL Leverage Certificates/425 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/423 BULL OMX X2 NORDNET N1 NO0013246223 OSL Leverage Certificates/425 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/423 BULL OMX X3 NORDNET N1 NO0013246249 OSL Leverage Certificates/425 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/423 BULL OMX X3 NORDNET N1 NO0013246249 OSL Leverage Certificates/425 OSL Leverage Certificates Extend E/423 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com