ClearVue Technologies, an Australian smart-window tech manufacturer, has secured a repeat order from the United States. From pv magazine Australia Perth-headquartered ClearVue Technologies, smart building envelope solutions specialist, has secured a repeat order from commercial greenhouse solutions provider System USA for a demonstrator showroom. It follows another US-based collaboration signed in early 2024 with glazed window company LuxWall to develop and commercialize a window that marries ClearVue's solar-generating glazing with LuxWall advanced, vacuum-insulated glazing. The Zero Window ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...