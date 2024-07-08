Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - CanaTransfers expands its fleet of vehicles thanks to the entry of a group of Miami businessmen into the passenger transport business with driver in alliance with local businessmen.

CanaTransfers expands its tourism activity in the Dominican Republic with the expansion of its vehicle fleet. The new vehicles are equipped with all the comforts and the latest technology, designed to offer passengers the perfect trip. CanaTransfers belongs to a business group with years of experience in the passenger transport sector with drivers.

The passenger transfer sector has grown more than 300 % in recent years in a destination as competitive as the Dominican Republic and the current saturation of the market is very important.

With a business group offering more than 10 years of experience in various projects in Miami, together with the strength of local partners, D. Monllau has stated the Company's optimism about both the investment of one million euros in CanaTransfers and the maximum quality transfers to tourists who decide to travel to any destination in the Dominican Republic.

Punta Cana has established itself as a world-class tourist destination with more than 10 million visitors every year and with very important growth prospects in the next ten years. These visitors, coming from all corners of the world, arrive for the most part through the Punta Cana International Airport and, from there, are distributed among the main tourist destinations of the Dominican Republic, such as La Romana, Samaná, Santo Domingo, Puerto Playa, Puerto Bavaro, Miches, Bayahibe, Altos de Chavon, etc.

CanaTransfers, through its website canatransfers.com, was created with the objective of facilitating the transfer of visitors from the Punta Cana Airport to the different destinations within the Dominican Republic, providing a quality service, with a fleet of new vehicles, equipped with the latest commodities, and professional English-speaking drivers to competitive prices.

