Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (CSE: HPSS) (OTCQB: HPSIF) (FSE: E092) ("Hybrid" or the "Company"), a pioneer in industrial, fuel-free power solutions, is excited to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Drive Products.

This collaboration aims to significantly expand Hybrid's footprint in the vehicle and trucking sector by tapping into Drive Products' extensive North American network. Established in 1983, Drive Products has built a reputation as a premier provider of truck equipment, offering comprehensive services from sales and installation to maintenance and parts supply for a wide array of specialized vehicles.

The partnership addresses the growing demand for sustainable power solutions in the transportation industry. Drive Products' expertise in identifying market opportunities and their ability to serve as a one-stop shop for vehicle outfitting makes them an ideal partner for Hybrid. Their professional upfitting services ensure seamless integration of Hybrid's Batt Pack family of products and associated charging systems onto vehicles.

Francois Byrne, CEO of Hybrid Power Solutions, commented on the partnership: "By joining forces with Drive Products, we're not just expanding our reach; we're revolutionizing the vehicle-mounted, fuel-free power market. Their extensive network of 22 locations across North America provides us with an unparalleled opportunity to bring our innovative solutions to a broader customer base."

The Batt Pack line, known for its durability and versatility, offers a range of power options tailored to diverse vehicle and equipment needs. These fuel-free power packs represent a significant step towards sustainable energy solutions in the transportation sector.

This strategic alliance is poised to create new opportunities for both companies as the demand for clean, portable power continues to surge across North America. It underscores Hybrid Power Solutions' commitment to industry growth and environmental stewardship through innovative power solutions.

About Hybrid Power Solutions Inc.

Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. is a Canadian clean energy innovator listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: HPSS). The company specializes in developing sustainable energy solutions that redefine power access and storage across industries. With a focus on innovation and environmental responsibility, Hybrid continues to lead the charge in providing scalable, cost-effective power solutions for a greener future.

