CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights sustainable production in Lecce

CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series spotlights sustainable production in Lecce

Basildon, July 8, 2024

In the third installment of CNH's 'A Sustainable Year' series learn more about how our first electric compact wheel loader started production this month at our Lecce plant in Italy.

The article explains how we redesigned every aspect of this new 3.7-ton machine, and how investment in more sustainable manufacturing processes is transforming operations at the plant. Lecce is home to CNH's largest photovoltaic power installation to date. This comprises 7,300 solar panels, with a peak power of 3.3 Megawatts (MW) at any one time, reducing CO 2 emissions by more than 1,200 tons per year - the equivalent of a petrol-powered car circumnavigating the world 125 times.

The site produces machines for CNH's CASE Construction Equipment and New Holland Construction brands with more than 200 models rolling off seven production lines, including a brand new one for the electric compact wheel loaders.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company's regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range ofmini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH's 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Attachments