Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX Best Market

CALGARY, Alberta, July 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited ("Black Diamond" or the "Company") (TSX:BDI, OTCQX:BDIMF) announces the Company's common shares ("Shares") have been accepted for trading on the OTCQX Best Market. Commencing today, July 8, 2024 the shares will be available to trade under the symbol "BDIMF" on the OTCQX Best Market, the top tier of OTC Markets. Black Diamond shares will continue to be listed and trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BDI.



With the commencement of trading on the OTCQX Market, Black Diamond has graduated from the OTCQX Pink Market. To be eligible for trading on this premiere OTC market, companies must meet stringent financial and governance standards, adhering to securities legislation while maintaining transparent disclosure. The decision to upgrade was made with a view to provide streamlined, transparent trading opportunities to US investors.

"We are pleased to have our shares now trading on the OTCQX Best Market", said Trevor Haynes, CEO, Black Diamond Group Limited. "The graduation onto the OTCQX Market, showcases our commitment to provide streamlined trading opportunities to drive shareholder value, without adding the undue complexity or costs often associated with a dual listing."

About Black Diamond Group Limited

Black Diamond Group Limited is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Lodging & Accommodations, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

