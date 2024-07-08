Market intelligence platform TrendForce says 210 mm n-type technology is "set to spearhead a new industrial revolution. " It expects 210mm modules to account for 78. 29% of the large-format module market this year, increasing to 82. 51% by 2027. Cumulative shipments of 210 mm PV modules surpassed 260 GW in the first quarter of this year, according to Taiwan-based TrendForce. The analysts said that seven of the top 10 module makers now make 210 mm n-type modules, with Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Tongwei and Huasun all now mass producing panels above 700 W. "It is clear that the 210 mm n-type modules ...

