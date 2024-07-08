Rekor Systems, Inc.: Industry-Leading Platform for AI-Driven Traffic Studies - Rekor Discover - Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Simplified Procurement Approach Makes It Easier and Faster for States to Accelerate Roadway and Traffic Monitoring Programs

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2024 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) (the "Company"), a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence using state-of-the-art artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), today announced the availability of its leading Rekor Discover Platform, including the Class, Count & Speed and Vehicle Insite applications, in AWS Marketplace. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software running on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers will now have access to Rekor Systems' Rekor Discover directly within AWS Marketplace, providing AWS customers with the ability to streamline the purchase and management of the platform within their AWS Marketplace account. Rekor Discover is part of Rekor's comprehensive suite of roadway intelligence solutions for public safety, urban mobility, and transportation industries. Within AWS Marketplace, customers can also procure Rekor Command for AI-powered traffic management and Rekor Scout® for AI-driven vehicle and license plate recognition.

"Listing the Discover platform in AWS Marketplace significantly simplifies the procurement process for our customers," said Mike Dunbar, Rekor's Chief Revenue Officer. "This new approach speeds contracting and eliminates the complexities of the typical complex RFP process, making it easier and faster for government agencies at all levels to access Rekor's groundbreaking traffic analytics solution."

Rekor Discover | Revolutionizing Traffic Data Collection

Current traffic data collection methods are outdated, unsafe, costly, and resource-intensive, often limited to single-purpose use. Rekor Discover revolutionizes urban mobility by providing powerful and comprehensive roadway intelligence effortlessly and safely, even in areas beyond the reach of traditional sensors. By leveraging Edge systems, Rekor Discover fully automates traffic and vehicle ground-truth data capture and analysis, offering extensive roadway and traffic insights that empower our customers to plan future roadways more effectively.

Rekor Discover | Class, Count & Speed: Fully Automated Traffic Analytics

The Class, Count & Speed Application within Rekor Discover offers powerful, actionable reporting and traffic analytics, transforming roadway data into reliable, measurable insights and knowledge. Customers gain a comprehensive understanding of their roadways and traffic patterns, enabling them to optimize federal funding programs by precisely identifying and reporting on the mix of vehicles traveling their roads and related statistics. Now available in AWS Marketplace, Rekor Discover provides accurate analytics on vehicle counts, FHWA 13-bin classifications, vehicle speeds, and much more without putting roadway workers at risk, cutting into the pavement, or causing traffic disruptions.

In addition to multiple other State DOTs, Rekor also announced the Discover platform is now also deployed across the state of New Mexico for the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT). NMDOT leverages Rekor Discover to aggregate, transform, and securely deliver comprehensive traffic insights to NMDOT in real time. Additionally, NMDOT benefits from Rekor Discover data integrated with MS2, the newest partner in the Rekor Partner Network (RPN) ecosystem. MS2's software suite is utilized by the majority of state departments of transportation, as well as metropolitan planning organizations, counties, cities, and institutions, as the system of record for continuous transportation data management.

Rekor Discover | Vehicle Insite: Powerful Vehicle Intelligence

Enhancing the understanding of vehicles traveling across roadways and their impact on the environment is a critical requirement for both government and commercial entities. Also now available in AWS Marketplace, Vehicle Insite is a next-generation vehicle intelligence application that fully automates the capture and reporting of traffic analytics, such as vehicle characteristics, air quality reporting, electric vehicle (EV) statistics, and average vehicle tonnage across roadway segments, all off of the same sensor. With Vehicle Insite, customers are armed with data-driven insights for their transportation, maintenance, and sustainability planning projects to better support their objectives of delivering smarter, safer, greener roadways and communities.

For example, the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC), Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation and master developer of Philadelphia's historic Navy Yard, selected Rekor for its AI expertise and commitment to creating more innovative, safer cities through roadway intelligence. PIDC utilizes the Vehicle Insite application as part of the Rekor Discover AI-driven traffic analytics platform. This next-generation roadway intelligence solution delivers a real-time understanding of vehicles and traffic flowing through the campus, empowering well-informed decisions that ensure visitors' seamless and enriched experience.

Kate McNamara, PIDC Senior Vice President at the Navy Yard, stated, "The Navy Yard is a growing 1,200-acre dynamic business campus, home to more than 150 companies and 15,000 employees. With our new $6B redevelopment plan projected to bring an additional 12,000 plus jobs and thousands of residents to the campus, we needed a platform to effectively monitor and analyze vehicle patterns to make better-informed decisions on future development. Our partnership with Rekor will allow us to gain insights from their platforms to optimize daily management of our campus and inform longer-term planning as we create a brand-new community in Philadelphia."

Powered by and built on AWS, Rekor Discover leverages a suite of AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), Amazon Kinesis, and AWS Lambda, to operate AI/ML, security, privacy, storage, streaming, and analytics at a global scale.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: REKR) is a trusted global authority in developing and delivering roadway intelligence utilizing state-of-the-art AI and machine learning. Pioneering the implementation of digital infrastructure in our communities, Rekor is redefining infrastructure by collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data - laying the foundation for a digital-enabled operating system for the road. With our Rekor One Roadway Intelligence Engine at the foundation of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter, Threads and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for ALPR systems. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

