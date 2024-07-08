Cantech Media announces the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference taking place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Cantech Media (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, is pleased to announce the 2024 Cantech Letter Conference will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, Ontario. The event provides up and coming technology companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies and also participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals.

Cantech is proud to continue its collaboration with Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), who will once again join the conference as title sponsor and host an onsite market open ceremony. Cantech is also excited to welcome a new co-title sponsor Angad Capital Inc. ("Angad Capital").

2024 Cantech Letter Conference

Date: Wednesday, October 9, 2024

Time: 8am to 5pm

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

The Cantech Letter Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology investment event, is an annual gathering that brings together the country's most promising tech companies, innovative startups, influential investors, and capital markets professionals. The conference places a strong emphasis on publicly listed companies, providing them with a premier platform to showcase their achievements and future prospects. This dynamic conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, featuring cutting-edge product demonstrations and direct engagement with industry leaders. The conference will also feature engaging panel discussions with industry experts, offering insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector.

Nick Waddell, President of Cantech Media, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the return of the Cantech Letter Conference. The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily halted our operations, but we are excited to reconvene once again. Many will know us as the best place for public companies in the innovation sector to meet investors. This event has always been about fostering meaningful connections and showcasing the potential of innovation. After the challenges of the past few years, we are more committed than ever to supporting the growth and success of the companies and investors who participate in our conference."

Dani Lipkin, Managing Director of the Global Innovation Sector at TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, commented on the conference, "Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange share very similar goals as the Cantech Letter Conference in our dedication to driving the growth of the Canadian technology sector, fostering collaboration, and highlighting the nation's leading technological advancements. We are very pleased to return as a title sponsor for Canada's premier technology conference."

Pardeep Sangha, President and Founder of Angad Capital, commented, "We are proud to collaborate with Cantech and Toronto Stock Exchange for this exceptional event. This conference provides a unique platform for companies and investors to connect and create lasting impacts in the innovation sector. Investors and analysts will benefit from direct interactions with management teams of high-growth technology companies."

This one-day conference is anticipated to sell out quickly. Public companies are encouraged to reserve their spots today to ensure participation. Presenting companies and sponsors should contact our sales manager, Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com/conference.

About Cantech Media

For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

About Angad Capital

Angad Capital is a Vancouver based Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Firm. Angad Capital was founded by Pardeep Sangha in 2019 after a successful career as a technology sector analyst focused on small cap technology companies trading on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchanges. Pardeep has over 20+ years of investing and advising experience with private and public tech companies. Angad Capital offers specialized capital markets advisory services tailored for early-stage technology companies. Some of the Angad Capital's clients include WELL Health Technologies Corp., HEALWELL AI Inc., DCM Data Communications Management, Wishpond Technologies Ltd., Tribe Property Technologies and Avante Corp.

