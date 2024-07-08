Observation status applied to AB Utenos trikotažas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB "Utenos trikotažas" (UTR1L, ISIN kodas LT0000109324) regarding initiation of restructuring of the Company. AB Utenos trikotažas publicly announced about that in the announcements on 5 July, 2024. The shareholders' equity of the Company is lower than ½ of the authorized capital of the Company. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. The more detailed information please find here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.