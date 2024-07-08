Anzeige
Montag, 08.07.2024
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
WKN: A0B6R8 | ISIN: LT0000109324 | Ticker-Symbol: UD5
Observation status applied to AB Utenos trikotažas

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to AB "Utenos trikotažas"
(UTR1L, ISIN kodas LT0000109324) regarding initiation of restructuring of the
Company. 

AB Utenos trikotažas publicly announced about that in the announcements on 5
July, 2024. 

The shareholders' equity of the Company is lower than ½ of the authorized
capital of the Company. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants.

The more detailed information please find here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
