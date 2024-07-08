Veteran Industry Leader Bob Rosetta Joins ApTask Global Workforce Board as Strategic Advisor

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / ApTask Global Workforce is excited to announce the appointment of Bob Rosetta as a strategic advisor to its board, spearheading client engagement initiatives. With a distinguished career spanning over three decades, Bob brings unparalleled expertise in strategy, workforce optimization, information technology, strategic sourcing, and procurement.









A Visionary Leader in Global Transformation

Bob Rosetta is a highly accomplished global transformation leader known for driving sustainable change and creating tangible results in complex business environments. His diverse skill set encompasses category management, expense management, contract negotiation, supplier management, and people development. Bob's strategic insights and leadership have consistently delivered substantial business and operational value.

Proven Track Record of Success

As the Managing Director, Global Head of Resource Management Organization, and Chief Procurement Officer at Citigroup, Bob managed a $19 billion addressable supply chain spend supporting Citi's operations across more than 100 countries. He integrated six functional areas into a new division, improving organizational alignment with business divisions, enhancing talent recruitment, upskilling talent, and achieving significant efficiency gains.

His commitment to supplier diversity and sustainability resulted in an 85% increase in spend with diverse suppliers. Additionally, Bob's efforts in risk management reduced the supply base by 15%, significantly decreasing costs and mitigating third-party risks.

Expertise in Workforce Optimization

Bob's leadership extended to workforce optimization, overseeing strategies for Citigroup's 300,000+ staff across all products, functions, and regions. He managed diverse labor sources, including direct employees, captive solution centers, contingent labor, and strategic vendor alliances. Bob's visionary approach led to the creation of the Smart Automation Center, promoting process reengineering through Robotics Process Automation (RPA) and Artificial Intelligence. He successfully transitioned 50% of resources to service centers, optimizing costs and operational efficiency.

Driving Innovation and Sustainable Solutions

Bob has demonstrated a passion for driving innovation, fostering talent development, and implementing sustainable solutions throughout his career. His expertise in strategic technology sourcing, business process outsourcing, and creating workforce strategies has delivered exceptional results. Bob has successfully implemented offshore sourcing strategies, established captive centers in various locations, and implemented global Vendor Management Offices (VMOs) to streamline operations and achieve substantial cost savings.

Educational Background and Professional Affiliations

Bob holds a Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems from Empire State College in Albany, NY. He served as a member of the Board of Directors for Citi Software & Technology Services Ltd. in Shanghai and Citi Toronto Ltd and was a member of the Women's Leadership Network Executive Steering Committee.

ApTask Global Workforce Welcomes Bob Rosetta

"We are thrilled to have Bob Rosetta join our board as a strategic advisor," said Eddie Bright Jr, Global CEO of ApTask Global Workforce. "Bob's extensive experience in global transformation and strategic sourcing will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our client engagement strategies and deliver innovative workforce solutions."

For more information about ApTask Global Workforce and Bob Rosetta, please visit www.aptask.com.

Contact Information

Media Relations

mediarelations@aptask.com

7323558000

SOURCE: ApTask Global Workforce

View the original press release on newswire.com.