Tracy Sharp Joins ApTask Global Workforce as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / ApTask Global Workforce is delighted to announce the appointment of Tracy Sharp as Vice President of Enterprise Solutions. Tracy will lead the Enterprise Solutions division in her new role, driving innovative strategies to enhance client engagement and optimize business operations.









A Proven Leader in Enterprise Solutions

Tracy Sharp, an accomplished author, inspirational speaker, and former Co-CEO of The Staffing Studio, brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to ApTask Global Workforce. With a Bachelor of Science from Franklin University, Tracy has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic vision throughout her career.

Strategic Vision and Operational Excellence

Before co-founding The Staffing Studio, Tracy served as Chief Operating Officer for Workline Solutions, RevCon Management, and Virtical, a virtual assisting firm. Under her leadership, Workline Solutions, a staffing firm, saw a remarkable 150% increase in gross revenue in under 18 months, even during the challenging times of the pandemic. Tracy's ability to scale small businesses and drive substantial growth and success is a testament to her strategic vision and operational expertise.

Community Impact and Philanthropy

Beyond her professional achievements, Tracy has made significant contributions to her local community. As a fundraiser with United Way of Central Ohio, she and her team raised a record-breaking $52 million in small and corporate gifts. Her experience as an event planner at Nationwide Insurance provided her with valuable skills in project management and multimillion-dollar budget management.

Tracy is deeply committed to improving economic stability within her community. She is a founding member of The Equity Collective, a philanthropic fund dedicated to bettering the African American community. She is a proud supporter and team member of The Whole Woman, a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization designed to help women live entire, authentic, and impactful lives.

Dedication to Mentorship and Development

A dedicated mentor, Tracy always takes every chance to guide others and proudly serves on the board of SkillsUSA Ohio, a student-run skills trade organization and one of the largest student-run organizations in the state. As a loving mother to her daughter Hailey, Tracy is driven by a passion to build a better future for the next generation.

ApTask Global Workforce Welcomes Tracy Sharp

"We are thrilled to welcome Tracy Sharp to our executive team," said Eddie Bright, Jr, Global CEO of ApTask Global Workforce. "Tracy's extensive experience in enterprise solutions and her commitment to community and mentorship make her an invaluable addition to ApTask.

We look forward to the innovative strategies she will bring to enhance our client engagement and optimize our business operations."

For more information about ApTask Global Workforce and Tracy Sharp, please visit www.aptask.com.

Contact Information

Media Relations

mediarelations@aptask.com

7323558000

SOURCE: ApTask Global Workforce

View the original press release on newswire.com.