Dr. Shawn L. Roberts Joins ApTask Global Workforce as Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer

ISELIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / ApTask Global Workforce is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Shawn L. Roberts as Vice President and Chief Inclusion Officer. Dr. Roberts will lead ApTask's global inclusion initiatives in this pivotal role and oversee the company's comprehensive portfolio of workforce solutions designed to enhance and optimize business talent management strategies.

Dr. Roberts brings over 20 years of senior-level operations experience across various industries, including business operations, healthcare, and facilities management. His extensive background and proven track record in strategic planning, operational excellence, and leadership development make him an invaluable addition to the ApTask executive team.

A Visionary Leader in Inclusion and Talent Management

At ApTask, Dr. Roberts will spearhead developing and implementing innovative Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategies. His leadership will drive ApTask's mission to create inclusive, equitable, and sustainable workforce solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses worldwide.

"I am thrilled to join ApTask Global Workforce and lead our efforts in fostering inclusive environments and driving impactful talent management solutions," said Dr. Roberts. "Our goal is to empower organizations to harness the full potential of their diverse workforce, thereby enhancing their competitive edge and achieving sustained growth."

Expertise and Accomplishments

Dr. Roberts is recognized for his ability to reduce costs, create operational efficiencies, and build team cultures of empowerment, learning, and growth. Some of his notable career highlights include:

• Leadership Development: Created and implemented training programs, resulting in numerous internal promotions and substantially decreased turnover rates.

• Client Engagement: Led initiatives that resulted in a 15% increase in client engagement and retention.

Thought Leadership and Industry Influence

Dr. Roberts is a thought leader in Inclusion and talent management, known for his strategic insights and ability to drive organizational transformation. His leadership has consistently led to improved performance metrics, enhanced client satisfaction, and increased revenue growth.

Educational Background and Certifications

Dr. Roberts holds a Doctor of Strategic Leadership in Healthcare and Business Administration and a Master of Arts in Theology and Business Administration from Regent University. He is a certified Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and FIRO-B practitioner, a board member of the Association for Talent Development and an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE).

About ApTask Global Workforce

ApTask Global Workforce is a leading workforce solutions provider specializing in talent management, staffing, and recruitment services. The company is committed to helping clients achieve their DEI and ESG goals through innovative and customized workforce solutions.

For more information about ApTask Global Workforce and Dr. Shawn L. Roberts, please visit www.aptask.com.

