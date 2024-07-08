Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P7XB | ISIN: CA9838611056 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
XS FINANCIAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XS FINANCIAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
08.07.2024 14:02 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

XS Financial Inc.: XS Financial Announces Change of Auditor

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / XS Financial Inc. ("XS Financial", "XSF" or the "Company") (CSE:XSF)(OTCQB:XSHLF), a leading equipment finance company to the cannabis industry in the United States, announced today that is has changed its auditors from Urish Popeck & Co,. LLC ("Former Auditor") to Link-It Accounting and Financial Services Inc. ("Successor Auditor") effective July 5th 2024 by the Board of Directors until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About XS Financial

Established in 2017, XS Financial specializes in providing equipment financing solutions to both cannabis and non-cannabis companies across various industries in the United States. Over the years, XS Financial has partnered with more than 250 original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through our network of Preferred Vendor partnerships. This robust ecosystem offers an end-to-end solution for clients, resulting in recurring revenues, strong profit margins, and a proven business model for XS Financial stakeholders. The Company's subordinate voting shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "XSF". For more information, visit: www.xsfinancial.com.

For inquiries please contact:

David Kivitz
Chief Executive Officer

Antony Radbod
Chief Operating Officer

Tel: 1-310-683-2336
Email: ir@xsfinancial.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements", collectively "forward-looking information", within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent the beliefs and expectations regarding future events about the business and the industry and markets in which XS Financial operates, as well as plans or objectives of management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information contained herein may include but is not limited to, any additional leasing opportunities and the ability to capitalize on such and the timing thereof. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. XS Financial Inc., does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: XS Financial Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.