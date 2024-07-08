MetLife, Inc.: MetLife 2023 Sustainability Report: MetLife's Sustainability Report: Our Approach to Sustainability & Latest Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / MetLife, Inc.

MetLife Sustainability Report

Sustainability at MetLife means managing business responsibly and sustaining people throughout their lives. Our purpose - Always with you, building a more confident future - drives our strategy and reflects the fundamental promise we make to our customers, colleagues, shareholders and communities.

For customers, we offer products and services that support financial well-being and health, and we make investments that help us keep our financial promises. For our colleagues, we demonstrate employee care by providing opportunities for professional growth, purposeful work and a supportive and inclusive culture. For our communities, we help to create economic opportunity and prosperity.

By deploying the strength of our people, products, services and investments to deliver on our promises to stakeholders, we drive long-term value for our shareholders. And for all stakeholders, we protect the environment as a way to improve overall health and well-being.

See Global Sustainability Governance for information about how we govern sustainability.

Strategic Alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals

To help drive progress toward a sustainable future for people and our planet, we have aligned our sustainability strategy with a subset of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)1, given their relevance to our business (see Appendix for examples):

Good Health and Well-Being

Gender Equality

Decent Work and Economic Growth

Reduced Inequalities

Climate Action

MetLife has also been a UN Global Compact (UNGC) participant since 2020. The UNGC provides a principles-based approach to supporting a culture of integrity with respect to human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

1. The content of this publication has not been approved by the UN and does not reflect the views of the UN or its officials or Member States.

Colleagues in the United Kingdom show their support for the SDGs.

