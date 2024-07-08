Panama City, Republic of Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Autris (OTC Pink: AUTR), ("Autris" or "the Company"), a pioneering company dedicated to promoting freedom and self-sustainability, through the acquisition, design, development, and construction of self-sustainable communities throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, announces key strategic acquisitions and a substantive increase in its financial and operational performance. Through the recent acquisition of EcoVillage Design, S.A and Veritas Village Holdings Panama, S.A, Autris has positioned itself as the de facto leader in F.I.R.S.T. Certified (Freedom, Independence, Resiliency, Self-Sustainability and Transparency) intentional residential community development throughout the Latin American region.

The recently acquired EcoVillages (EcoVillages) is leading the way in creating much sought after communities desired by freedom minded people who are looking for an alternative to political divisiveness and to get away from the trend toward authoritarian governments in much of the Western World today. There is an incredibly fast-growing segment of the population that is waking up to various events and trends around the world and that is looking to live with like-minded people who share their concerns and their desire to be in a live and let live community away from censorship and cancel culture.

Veritas Village - Coronado (a community owned by the recently acquired Veritas Village Holdings Panama, S.A., Veritas Village - Coronado), in Panama, is located in a spectacularly beautiful area with stunning views, near superb beaches and is one of the first flagship communities designed by and following the EcoVillages F.I.R.S.T. philosophy. Homesites and homes in the community are being purchased at an incredible rate, proving communities based on these values are the future. The Veritas Villages community brand is planned to be replicated throughout many countries in the region, allowing clients to choose their favorite location while knowing the freedom first philosophy is a key aspect of all Veritas Villages. Veritas Villages residents become members of the Veritas Village Club, granting them perks and discounts in any of the Veritas Villages. This gives Veritas Village residents and owners the opportunity to travel to and stay at other incredible tropical destinations with like-minded people and at a lower cost.

"With these strategic acquisitions the pieces are really starting to come together, and this is only the beginning," stated Patrick Hiebert, CEO and Co-Founder of Autris, "I'm also excited that, by being on the OTC market, we are providing an opportunity for our loyal and passionate community residents, and others who share our vision, to be able to invest in the company that is making their intentional community dream homes a reality."

Year to date and quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights:

Achieved positive EBITA for the quarter ended March 31st, 2024 of $163,346 and net earnings of $159,029.

Total Assets increased to $8,981,193 as of March 31st, 2024, from $4,816,452 (an increase of $4,164,714 or 86.5% quarter over quarter growth).

Net equity increased to $3,996,535.

Working capital increased to $ 741,346.

Completed the acquisition of EcoVillages Design, S.A

Completed the acquisition of Veritas Village Holdings Panama, S.A

Further Information about Autris and full financial statements can be found on the company's website at www.autrisgroup.com and on the OTC Markets landing page for Autris at AUTR - Autris | Company Profile | OTC Markets.

About Autris: Autris is a forward-thinking company committed to promoting freedom and sustainability. Through strategic acquisitions and innovative initiatives, Autris aims to create communities that embody the principles of freedom, independence, resilience, sustainability, and transparency.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@autrisgroup.com

