Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Orexo: invitation to presentation of the Q2 2024 Interim Report

UPPSALA, Sweden, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated Orexo will announce the Interim Report for the second quarter of 2024 on July 17 at 8 am CET. The same day at 2 pm, analysts, investors, and media are invited to attend a presentation where Nikolaj Sørensen, CEO, and Fredrik Järrsten, CFO, will present the latest development and host a Q&A.

To attend via teleconference where you can ask questions verbally use this link: https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048737

When registered you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference.

To attend via webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/orexo-q2-report-2024

Prior to the event the presentation material will be available on the website under Investors/Reports, Presentations.

Contact:
Lena Wange, IR & Communications Director
ir@orexo.com
+46 (0)18 780 88 00

About Orexo

Orexo is a Swedish pharmaceutical company with over 25 years of experience developing improved pharmaceuticals based on proprietary formulation technologies that meet large medical needs. On the US market, Orexo provides innovative treatment solutions for patients suffering from opioid use disorder and adjacent diseases. Products targeting other therapeutic areas are developed and commercialized worldwide with leading partners. Total net sales in 2023 amounted to SEK 639 million, and the number of employees to 116. Orexo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list and is available as an ADR on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US.

For more information about Orexo please visit www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on X, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/orexo/r/orexo--invitation-to-presentation-of-the-q2-2024-interim-report,c4012455

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orexo-invitation-to-presentation-of-the-q2-2024-interim-report-302190771.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
