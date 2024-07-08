Ballet Crypto Inc.: Ballet Launches New Physical Quarter Milli Bitcoin

Ballet Global Inc. announces the launch of their newest product: the Quarter Milli Bitcoin, a physical bitcoin and bearer asset loaded with 0.00025 BTC (0.25 mBTC). The Quarter Milli Bitcoin is the second product launched by Ballet this year, following the milestone launch of their higher denomination One Milli Bitcoin in January.

For reference, a physical bitcoin is a physical item, typically a metal round or token, that is loaded with a specific denomination of on-chain bitcoin. Like the Quarter Milli Bitcoin, which is made of copper, physical bitcoins often resemble traditional coins, but lack face value and are not minted by the government.

Quarter Milli Bitcoin is the latest exciting addition to Ballet's current Physical Bitcoin line, which includes the aforementioned One Milli Bitcoin (loaded with 0.001 BTC) and their PURE Series cards. Ballet will continue to launch different denominations to meet the varied and evolving needs of customers. All Ballet Physical Bitcoin products feature superior craftsmanship and robust security, including two-factor key generation and tamper-evident holographic stickers, making them an attractive, reliable cold storage solution for crypto newcomers and long-term investors alike. Add Ballet's new Quarter Milli Bitcoin to your personal collection, or give it as a unique and practical gift.

The Quarter Milli Bitcoin will be available for purchase on July 8, 2024 at bitcoin.ballet.com . Download the Ballet Crypto companion app to check the real-time value of your physical bitcoin and manage all of your crypto assets.

About Ballet: Ballet was founded in 2019 by Bobby Lee, an industry leader and author of Wall Street Journal bestseller The Promise of Bitcoin. Ballet seeks to break down the barriers to crypto accessibility by making the world's easiest cold storage solutions. To date, over six hundred million dollars in total holdings have been secured by Ballet products without any loss of customer assets. Ballet's flagship product is the REAL Series physical cold storage card.

