Irvine, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Thrive Energy, a leading provider of customized solar solutions for homeowners, is proud to announce a significant milestone: over 20,000 satisfied customers across the United States.

This achievement highlights the company's dedication to customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and its unique approach to solar energy.

Thrive Energy Celebrates 20,000+ Happy Customers and Over Two Decades of Experience in the Solar Industry

Thrive Energy: A Trusted Partner for Home Solar

Since its inception, Thrive Energy has focused on making solar energy a simple and rewarding experience for homeowners.

With over two decades of combined experience in the industry, the company's founders, Adam Cox and Brian Labonte, bring deep expertise and a customer-first approach to Thrive Energy.

This commitment to excellence is reflected in the company's innovative power purchase agreements (PPAs). Through these agreements, homeowners can buy their power at a significantly lower rate than with a traditional utility provider, without the need to invest in expensive solar panels.

Thrive Energy is also known for its exceptional customer service. The dedicated team guides customers through every step, from the initial consultation to installation and beyond.

The company's transparent pricing model ensures there are no hidden fees or surprises, providing homeowners with peace of mind and predictable costs.

"The solar industry has been plagued by confusing messages and complicated contracts," said one of the founders. "Thrive Energy is changing that by focusing on honesty, transparency, and putting the homeowner's needs first."

As more homeowners seek clean and affordable energy solutions, Thrive Energy continues to lead the way with its unique approach and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Thrive Energy and its innovative services, visit https://GoThriveEnergy.com.

