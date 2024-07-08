Au Pair USA Celebrates 35 Years of Connecting International Au Pairs with U.S. Host Families

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Au Pair USA by InterExchange, the leading not-for-profit au pair agency, is proud to announce the program's 35th anniversary - a major milestone and a testament to the demand for international au pair childcare with a strong cultural component.

Since its founding in 1989, Au Pair USA has strived to raise the bar for what families and au pairs can expect from this exciting cultural exchange. During this time, the company has built an alumni network of more than 35,000 international au pairs, as well as helped provide safe and reliable in-home care for over 100,000 American children.

Today, families are busier than ever, and high-quality childcare can be incredibly difficult to find. On the heels of its 35th anniversary, Au Pair USA looks forward to continuing the agency's work in the U.S. market and increasing access to au pair childcare. With recent expansions, Au Pair USA now serves families in 20 states across the U.S., including New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Au Pair USA, as one of the first American au pair agencies to qualify as a designated visa sponsor by the U.S. Department of State, has been instrumental in facilitating a rich cultural exchange. The agency has been honored to support international au pairs from more than 40 countries, connecting them with host families, overseeing their visa process and travels, and providing orientation and ongoing resources during their stay.

As a founding member of the International Au Pair Association (IAPA), Au Pair USA by InterExchange has helped to develop international standards for all parties involved in au pair exchanges. They have also worked to spread awareness of the benefits of au pairs, particularly regarding the unique cultural experience au pairs offer host families and the invaluable relationships that can develop between families and au pairs.

In its fourth decade of service, Au Pair USA is committed to making the au pair process as smooth as possible for host families. Looking ahead, the agency will continue to streamline its service, simplifying the process and removing the hurdles that can keep families from getting the type of care they desire for their children. This includes offering free online family profiles, virtual placement interviews, and year-round arrival dates, as well as handling all pre-arrival details for au pairs.

Interested readers can visit www.aupairusa.org to learn more about Au Pair USA's services and mission. For more information on becoming a host family for an international au pair, visit www.aupairusa.org/hosting-an-au-pair.

