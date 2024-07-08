Maison Joseph Drouhin, renowned for the quality of its Burgundy wines, is taking a new step in its sustainability commitment by announcing its first wine shipment by sailboat. In partnership with TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport), 15,000 bottles of 2022 Chablis and Côte de Beaune white wines will set sail in summer 2024 aboard the Anemos for a transatlantic voyage between Le Havre and New York.

90% less CO2 Emissions and 98% less Sulphur Oxide

This initiative represents a strong commitment for the Beaune-based company, adopting this innovative and sustainable mode of transport in line with its long-established environmental approach. This carbonless navigation allows for a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions and a 98% reduction in sulphur oxide emissions while ensuring the quality and integrity of the wines during the 15-day voyage.

A Symbolic Journey to the United States

The USA holds particular significance for the Drouhin family, which has owned an import company in New York and 100 hectares of vineyards in Oregon for over 40 years. As pioneers in this region, the Drouhin family continues to affirm its strong connection with the American market, its first export market after France. This first transatlantic voyage by sailboat is set to become a regular occurrence, with two annual shipments planned in the coming years until the arrival of new boats.

Joseph Drouhin: A Committed Actor

This initiative by Maison Joseph Drouhin is based on its core values: Passion, Harmony, Audacity, Regenerative, Excellence (PHARE, "Lighthouse" in French).

Having long been committed to environmentally respectful practices, it was one of the first Burgundy houses to adopt organic and biodynamic viticulture practices in the late 1980s. It has introduced innovative initiatives such as creating a lightweight bottle in 2008.

Inspired by family values passed down through generations, Maison Joseph Drouhin has long been committed to embodying the principles of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and actively contributing to sustainable development in all its aspects.

Frédéric Drouhin, Chairman of the Executive Board and a member of the fourth generation, expresses this vision by stating: "Today, the employees of Maison Joseph Drouhin and I are proud of our actions that go beyond the CSR approach. It represents not only our core values but also our commitment to a better future for our planet and future generations. Our goal for 2030 is to be a model in our choices for preserving the wine heritage and ensuring its resilience in the face of internal and external climatic and human challenges

Joseph Drouhin is the first wine company to have signed the "Climate Business Convention", reaffirming its commitment to reducing its ecological footprint.

For Diana Mesa, General Manager, and Guillaume Le Grand, President of TOWT, this commercial partnership is a true success: "Joseph Drouhin, through its high-quality products and commitments to respecting our environment, is an exceptional partner for TOWT. Today, we are proud to collaborate together to decarbonize the maritime sector and promote sustainable maritime transport

About Maison Joseph Drouhin

Founded in 1880, Maison Joseph Drouhin has five generations of experience and expertise and relies heavily on family tradition. The estate comprises 100 hectares of vineyards, 14 of which are Grand Cru and 30 Premiers Cru, all managed according to organic and biodynamic viticulture principles since 1988. Additionally, the Maison purchases grapes from loyal suppliers to complete its range where it does not own vineyards. Respect for the originality of the terroir and vintage, finesse, elegance, and harmony: this defines the Joseph Drouhin style.

About TOWT

The Anemos is part of the new generation of sail cargo ships from TOWT (TransOceanic Wind Transport) for transporting wines by sail cargo ship. Currently being completed in Concarneau, this ship will be inaugurated shortly in Le Havre before departing for New York. The Anemos promises to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 90% compared to traditional cargo ships thanks to its primarily wind-powered propulsion. At 80 meters long with a cargo capacity of 1100 tons, Anemos is the largest and most efficient sail cargo ship in its category. It is the first of eight vessels for the company.

Contacts:

For more information:

Maison Joseph Drouhin

7 Rue d'Enfer, 21200 Beaune, France

www.drouhin.com

Tél.: +33(0)380246888

Email: maisondrouhin@drouhin.com

Media contact in US

Cathy Lischak, Director of Marketing, c.lischak@dreyfusashby.com

Dreyfus Ashby Co.