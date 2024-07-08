QUIDAX: LEADING CRYPTO & FX SETTLEMENTS IN AFRICA

ABUJA, Nigeria, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quidax, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange is making its mark in the African market.

The Quidax Over-The-Counter Desk specialises in facilitating high-volume trades for institutional clients looking to transact large quantities of digital assets.

With this solution, you can effortlessly exchange local African currencies for USDT, USD or EUR and get settled via your wallet or local bank account.

Quidax's dedicated team ensures a personalised service from start to finish, guaranteeing you competitive rates and quick settlements for fiat and crypto currencies.

With a client base of over a hundred businesses and a deep liquidity pool in 10 different currencies, Quidax is at the forefront of providing seamless and efficient trading solutions, ensuring clients have the flexibility and convenience they need to operate in the diverse African market.

Quidax's bespoke OTC Desk service is tailored to the unique needs of each client, as Quidax offers 24/7, one-on-one support for institutions working across a number of sectors including iGaming, manufacturing, payment processing et cetera.

Quidax's robust compliance framework ensures each transaction is safe, secure and follows all laid down regulations. At the centre of its compliance framework is its simple, yet thorough KYC/KYB process. Regardless of the sector of business, Quidax upholds the highest standards and best practices.

As Quidax continues to expand its operations across Africa, it remains committed to supporting global businesses in Africa through its innovative solutions. The company's commitment to providing excellent trading solutions is evident in its growing client base and operations in new markets.

For more information about Quidax and its OTC trading services, please visit otc.quidax.com or contact us through any of the channels below:

WHATSAPP: +2348115654402 https://wa.me/2348115654402

OTC CONTACT FORM:https://www.quidax.com/otc-contact

