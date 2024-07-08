International Olympic Committee: Olympic House Obtains LEED Platinum Certification for Its Operations and Maintenance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / International Olympic Committee

International Olympic Committee news

As the five-year milestone of its inauguration approaches, Olympic House - the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) - has recently achieved LEED Platinum v4.1 certification for its operations and maintenance. This certification represents the highest form of recognition within the renowned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building programme, recognising Olympic House's sustainability performance.

Since its initial project phase, Olympic House has striven to meet the highest sustainability standards, in line with the IOC's strategic roadmap Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5. This has meant prioritising resource efficiency, circular economy, respectful integration into the local landscape and user comfort. As a result, the building became one of the world's most sustainable buildings when it was inaugurated in June 2019. It was the first to obtain the LEED Platinum v.4 certification for Design and Construction, receiving 94 points - the highest score at the time. In addition, it was awarded the highest (Platinum) level of the Swiss National Sustainable Construction Standard (SNBS) and the Swiss standard for energy-efficient buildings (Minergie P).

This latest achievement, which focuses on the building's operations and management, further solidifies Olympic House's position as one of the world's most sustainable buildings. With 82 points out of 100, Olympic House achieved the highest LEED operations score in Switzerland, which places it amongst top 10 per cent of certified buildings in Europe (according to LEED O+M v4.1).

"We are very proud to receive the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for the operations of IOC Headquarters' Olympic House," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

Guided by the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5, which place sustainability at the heart of all our actions, we believe the true measure of a building's sustainability lies not only in its design and construction but also in its ongoing operations. As we mark the fifth anniversary of its inauguration, the IOC remains dedicated to upholding the highest global sustainability standards in Olympic House - in terms of both its daily operations and the comfort of its users. Thomas Bach IOC President

"The LEED Platinum certification of Olympic House in Lausanne demonstrates the International Olympic Committee's commitment to maintaining the highest level of green building performance," said Peter Templeton, President & CEO, US Green Building Council. "Recertification ensures that ongoing operations and maintenance practices help advance sustainability goals, including climate action, resource conservation and occupant health. The LEED Platinum-certified Olympic House is a model of sustainable building operations, delivering higher performance while protecting people and the environment."

The LEED Platinum v4.1 for Operations and Maintenance evaluates Olympic House's performance across various key metrics that undergo regular monitoring, including energy and water use, waste management, air quality, user comfort and staff commuting, with the certificate remaining valid for three years.

The optimisation measures implemented during Olympic House's design and construction, and since its inauguration, have helped achieve significant reductions in electricity and water consumption. As a result, the IOC has reduced its energy use by half per square metre, and its use of drinkable water per occupant by 50 to 75 per cent, compared to the previous IOC headquarters.

The IOC has also achieved a 50 per cent decrease in non-recyclable office waste per employee since 2019, thanks to strategic initiatives including a reduction in the number of bins, minimisation of single-use plastics and promotion of recycling practices. In addition, the IOC has reduced its food waste by over 50 per cent through measures such as the sale of leftover food from the staff restaurant.

The IOC has also introduced measures to promote active and healthy lifestyles, including subsidies and infrastructure to encourage sustainable mobility and a flexible work structure. These measures have further contributed to reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices among the IOC staff. More than 60 per cent of staff members are now using sustainable mobility options, such as walking, cycling or public transport.

Designed by Danish architecture firm 3XN in collaboration with Swiss architecture firm IttenBrechbuhl, Olympic House embraces a holistic approach to sustainability. From its initial design, every facet of the building - including construction, energy and water efficiency, daily operations and user well-being - has been meticulously developed to ensure the highest sustainability standards.

Olympic House is part of the IOC's broader sustainability efforts, which include a commitment to reduce the organisation's carbon footprint by 30 per cent by 2024, and by 50 per cent by 2030, in line with the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. To reach these targets, the IOC has set travel carbon budgets per department and per event.

While reducing its footprint, the IOC is equally committed to creating tangible benefits locally, contributing to the local and national economy. Olympic House's construction expenditure saw 80 per cent allocated to local businesses. A 2022 study by the International Academy for Sports Science and Technology (AISTS), which looked into the impact of the presence of the IOC and International Sports Organisations on the Swiss economy, revealed a substantial 57 per cent increase in economic impact from 2015 to 2019 compared to the preceding period of 2008 to 2013. This growth has positively impacted sectors such as employment, business tourism and construction.

The timing of Olympic House's LEED Platinum certification comes with less than 100 days to go to Paris 2024, which will be the first Olympic Games aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020. In line with its reforms, Paris 2024 is dedicated to delivering more sustainable Games, with a primary focus on halving carbon emissions compared to previous Games and creating lasting benefits for the local communities. From construction to energy management, venue operations, transport, catering and digital services, Paris 2024 has meticulously implemented a strategy that uses less, better and for longer.

###

The International Olympic Committee is a not-for-profit, civil, non-governmental, international organisation made up of volunteers which is committed to building a better world through sport. It redistributes more than 90 per cent of its income to the wider sporting movement, which means that every day the equivalent of USD 4.2 million goes to help athletes and sports organisations at all levels around the world.

###

For more information, please contact the IOC Media Relations Team:

Tel: +41 21 621 6000, email: pressoffice@olympic.org, or visit our web site at www.ioc.org.

Broadcast quality footage

The IOC Newsroom: https://newsroom.olympics.com/

Videos

YouTube: www.youtube.com/iocmedia

Photos

For an extensive selection of photos available shortly after each event, please follow us on Flickr.

To request archive photos and footage, please contact our Images team at: images@olympic.org.

Social media

For up-to-the-minute information on the IOC and regular updates, please follow us on X and YouTube.

© IOC

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from International Olympic Committee on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: International Olympic Committee

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/international-olympic-committee

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: International Olympic Committee

View the original press release on accesswire.com