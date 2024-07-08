Anzeige
Montag, 08.07.2024
08.07.2024 16:14 Uhr
Jeff Stanley Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at Fecon, LLC

LEBANON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Fecon, LLC, a leading manufacturer of forestry mulching equipment and related products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Stanley as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Jeff, who has an illustrious career spanning over 19 years at Fecon, brings a wealth of experience and proven leadership to his new role.

Jeff Stanley, CCO, Fecon, LLC

Jeff Stanley, CCO, Fecon, LLC
Photo of Jeff Stanley, CCO of Fecon, LLC

Jeff Stanley has been a cornerstone of Fecon's success, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to innovation and excellence. His journey with Fecon began in 2005, and he has since held several key positions of increasing responsibility within the company.

Before joining Fecon, Jeff served as an engineer at FINN Corporation for nine years, where he honed his skills and expertise in engineering and product development. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology (MET) from the University of Cincinnati and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Xavier University.

"I am thrilled to step into the role of Chief Commercial Officer at Fecon," said Jeff Stanley. "I look forward to working with our talented team to drive growth, enhance our product offerings, and continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Jeff's extensive experience in engineering, product development, and operations positions him uniquely to lead Fecon's commercial strategies and initiatives. His innovative mindset and strategic vision have been instrumental in Fecon's growth and success. As CCO, Jeff will oversee Fecon's commercial operations, including sales, marketing, and customer relations, in addition to product development, ensuring that the company continues to deliver top-tier products and services to its clients worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome Jeff into this new role," said Fecon CEO Robert Dieckman. "His deep understanding of our industry and his leadership abilities make him the ideal person to guide our commercial efforts and drive Fecon's continued success."

Fecon, LLC is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. With Jeff Stanley as CCO, the company is poised for continued growth and success in the forestry equipment and land management industries.

Contact Information

John Major
Executive Director, Marketing
jmajor@fecon.com
5132289332

SOURCE: Fecon, LLC

View the original press release on newswire.com.

