Comcast Corporation: Leaner, Greener Technology Supports 40% Energy Efficiency Gains for Comcast's Nationwide Network

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Comcast announced it has reduced the electricity it takes to deliver each byte of data across its network by 40% since 2019.

The efficiency gains have been achieved through Comcast's ongoing nationwide network transformation to virtualized, cloud-based technologies that deliver faster broadband speeds and greater reliability with less equipment, less space, and less energy per byte.

"By moving more computing power to our edge cloud, we can leverage leaner, greener technology to process more customer traffic with less electricity," said Elad Nafshi, Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer at Comcast.

These next-generation technologies will further drive efficiency through real-time performance visibility that can detect issues and self-heal - delivering a service that is better for both our customers and the planet. ELAD NAFSHI Executive Vice President and Chief Network Officer at Comcast

Comcast has a goal to be carbon neutral by 2035 for Scope 1 and 2 emissions across its global operations. With purchased electricity accounting for the majority of its emissions, Comcast is investing in clean, renewable energy to power its network and operations, as well as continuing to improve network energy efficiency.

Comcast decreased the electricity per consumed byte from 18.4 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per terabyte (TB) in 2019 to 11.0 kWh/TB in 2023.1

"We're proud of the progress we've achieved through Comcast innovation, but we're not stopping here," Nafshi added. "We're continuing to work with business partners to embed energy efficiency into future generations of technology so that we continue on the path to a greener, cleaner internet."

Comcast set a goal to double network energy efficiency by 2030, cutting the electricity per consumed byte of data in half.

Business partners like Hewlett Packard Enterprise are supporting Comcast's network transformation to a virtualized cable modem termination system (vCMTS) with new energy efficient technologies that deliver more network traffic at a fraction of the physical footprint and energy load of previous generation technologies.

"Our innovation with the HPE ProLiant DL110 drives network transformation with open, high-performance, energy-efficient solutions, and we're proud to have collaborated with Comcast to advance its initiatives and support its sustainability goals," said Phil Cutrone, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Service Providers, OEM, Telco, Major Accounts at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "The collaboration demonstrates the impact across the value chain - from cutting the carbon footprint of technologies that drive the network, to improving the end customer experience."

For more information on Comcast's environmental efforts, visit the environment page at Comcast.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes estimates, projections and statements regarding plans and goals that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. For more information on these statements, please see https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/environment/forward-looking-statements.

1 Our 2023 electricity per consumed byte reporting reflects certain recalculations to prior years (2019 - 2022).





