Franklin Templeton: Freda Zietlow, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fiduciary Trust, Recognized as One of the Most Influential Women

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, has been nominated by Woman of Influence as one of the honorees on its "100 fascinating and dynamic Silicon Valley women" list for 2024.

On June 27, the Silicon Valley Business Journal announced their 100 Most Influential Women of 2024. The Women of Influence awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities. Get to know Freda as she answers a few questions below. What is the best career advice you received? Share in the comments.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $102 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2024, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, West Palm Beach, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, Reston, VA, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and X: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

